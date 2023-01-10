The Lakehead Thunderwolves enforced their status as a mover and shaker in the OUA men’s hockey ranks with nine regular season games to go.
Coming off a weekend sweep of the Toronto Varsity Blues, LU is riding a five-game conference winning streak into three key road games starting Thursday.
At 11-5-2, the Thunderwolves can make a possible run for a first or second place finish in the West Division and the first-round bye it provides Lakehead presently sits in fourth place, three points out of first. They’re four points clear of fifth-place Toronto and five points ahead of sixth-place York. The top six squads in the West make the playoffs.
“There’s only 27 games in the season. Every game is huge. Lots of hockey left. Division’s tight, just got to keep trying to get better,” Thunderwolves coach Andrew Wilkins said after a 4-2 win on Saturday over the Blues. “You’re always scoreboard watching. We just try to take it one day at a time. Big focus for the second half is every day at practice gotta get better. Can’t look too far ahead, just control what we can.”
The Thunderwolves head east to face Guelph (5-5-7) on Thursday, followed by visits Waterloo (5-12-1) and Laurier (8-9-1) this weekend. Based on current won/lost records, Lakehead face seven different teams with a composite record of 68-64-25 over the next month.
Depth scoring and goaltending have been a strength all year. Brock Aiken performed very well in an exhibition game win over the holidays to thrust himself into the goaltending picture. Christian Cicigoi and Max Wright carry the mail.
Wright has posted 5-1-0 record, with a 2.41 goals-against average and .922 save percentage in 424 minutes. Cicigoi is 6-5-0/ 2.83/.913 in 658 minutes.
“Goaltending’s been great all year, all three guys. Have lots of confidence in all three of them,” said Wilkins.
Cicigoi stymied a late third-period penalty shot in Saturday’s game, deflecting Owen Robinson’s attempt harmlessly away with 14.2 seconds on the clock. A goal would have tied the game.
“We hold ourselves to a high standard,” said Cicigoi about the final third of the season. “If we play our game we can accomplish anything. We’re just going to take it day by day, step by step, game by game, take it from there. We’re really looking forward to what’s to come.”
Josh Van Unen stuffed his second goal of the game into an empty cage with a second on the clock to salt away a 4-2 LU win.
“At the end of the day we have three more games next weekend. We have to move on to that. We have to forget quick, try to win some more games,” said Van Unen, a freshman on the team.
Van Unen is fourth in team scoring with 12 points. His seven goals are tops on the team. Griffen Fox leads the team with 17 points. Spencer Blackwell (15 points), fellow rookie Olivier Pouliot (13 points), and defenceman Kyle Auger (11 points), eighth in OUA scoring among defencemen, round out a solid core. Nine additional players have eight points or more.
And Lakehead has the X-factor in its favour.
Opposition players, coaches, and obviously the Thunderwolves themselves love to play in front of crowds at Fort William Gardens averaging 2,171. Only Nipissing has eclipsed 1,000 fans, doing it three times. The lowest Gardens crowd this year was 1,180. Two games topped 2,900.
“We’ve got guys down with injuries and guys step up and play. We have a really deep roster,” said Van Unen. “I think every week we’re getting better and it’s really exiting going towards the post season.”
LU’s next home games are Jan. 20 against Guelph, Jan. 21 against Laurier, and Jan. 28 against Western. The postponed game from Nov. 25 against Windsor has been re-scheduled for Feb. 9, also at the Gardens.
HEARTFELT MOMENT: Lakehead University honoured young Darius Fitzgerald with a puck drop ceremony on Saturday. “Darius has been going to London’s Children’s Hospital and using Ronald McDonald House since he was born,” said the ‘Wolves press release provided by Hockey Operations Coordinator Kody Anton.
Darius has Down Syndrome and NF2 terminal cancer. The crowd of 2,174 gave the cheerful young man a standing ovation.
