The Thunder Bay high school soccer season reached its climax on Wednesday with both the boys and girls finals featuring St. Patrick Saints versus the St. Ignatius Falcons at Fort William Stadium.
Alaiviah Galle scored twice, including the eventual game-winner in the first half of extra time, as the Falcons reclaimed the girls city title from the Saints with a 2-1 victory.
Emma Cutting replied with a goal for the Saints, who had won the previous three championships. Since 1998, only St. Patrick or St. Ignatius have won the girls crown — the Saints 10 times and the Falcons 12 trophies. Two seasons were wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic and one due to a teachers strike.
St. Ignatius (9-0-1) now advances to the OFSAA provincial tournament, June 8-10 in southern Ontario.
In the boys final, the defending champion Falcons defeated the Saints 3-2 in penalty kicks.
Last week, the Falcons boys blanked the Hammarskjold Vikings in the league semifinals by a 2-0 count with strikes from Andrew Keesic and Daniel Voca.
Konner Prevost scored twice to lead the Saints past the Westgate Tigers 4-2.
On the girls side Ignatius had a comfortable win over the Vikings while a Rylie Paul brace helped the Saints shut out Westgate 4-0.
After a long indoor campaign, the outdoor season at the men’s and women’s level in the city is finally upon us. Both leagues are off and running.
The women’s competition gets underway this week while the men have concluded opening night. Early headline goes out to Jon Czaczkowki, who bagged a hat trick as Rainbow defeated Dudley Rangers 6-2.
Mars FC blanked Dynasty FC 4-0 with four different names on the scoresheet. Victor Fuentes and Alex Falcigno helped Roma Bakery edge Superior Rush 2-1.
There were five separate goal scorers as Gladiators started well with a 5-1 result over Lions and Croatia edged United 2-1 thanks to efforts from Mike Rozic and Nick Iachetta.
On the USL League Two scene, the Thunder Bay Chill opened their regular season last week with a 1-1 tie with FC Manitoba thanks to a late equalizer.
The Chill, who won two exhibition games during the May 20-21 weekend, will host Rochester FC on TBayTel field at Chapples Park on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Chill club’s youth sides competed in the opening weekend of the Winnipeg Premier League. The Chill under-17 boys kicked their schedule off by taking 10 points from a possible 12, going undefeated in their four games. Alex Iossa, Danny Voca, Prestyn Popovic, Matteo Bosch, Parker Mork and Mike Laukka were each among the goal scorers.
The under-16 girls went 3-1-0 with Ella Favot, Imogene Joseph, Jessica Long, Madeleine Caza and Aliviah Galle all on the scoresheet. The under-14 girls posted a 1-2-1 record with goals from Alexis Nevis, Addison Rajala and Amira Bureau.
———
PRO/INTERNATIONAL WATCH: Toronto FC earned a much-needed three points to lift them up from the bottom of the table as they defeated DC United 2-1 at BMO Field over the weekend. The Reds faced Chicago on Wednesday night.
Canadian defender Ashley Lawrence looks set to join Chelsea’s women’s team this summer as a free agent. The London club recently claimed its third straight title after a 3-0 win over Reading.
Manchester City also claimed their third title in succession, claiming the English Premier League title after rivals Arsenal lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest. The Gunners did finish as runner-ups with Manchester United and Newcastle rounding out the top four and a place in next season’s Champions League.
City still stay on course for a possible treble as they face neighbours United in the FA Cup final and Inter Milan in the Champions League finale.
Relegated from the top flight in England are Southampton, Leeds and Leicester who will all be competing in the championship next term. Other league title winners announced are PSG in France and Alphonso Davies with Bayern Munich in Germany.
John Rider’s column runs in The Chronicle-Journal. Reach him at jrexp@tbaytel.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.