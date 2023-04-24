There is a touch of sports magic happening in Westfort.
Dallas Hogan is a certified fitness trainer. According to Dallas, his vision at Muscle Misfits is, “to create a positive and inviting space where youth and adults will recognize abilities and not disabilities.”
Dallas Hogan has competed in everything from Strong Man competitions to bodybuilding meets. He is always supporting teams in our city as a fan in the stands. He is a very noticeable individual. He has piercings, tattoos and usually a wild hairdo, along with that Viking beard. I’ve known Dallas before the tattoos when he was a very good high school football player at Churchill.
“Dallas is truly one of a kind when it comes to the health and fitness industry. His passion is making people grow in every aspect and to teach them how the body and mind work together as one. He has over 32 years of experience and works with all ages; youth as young as eight years old through 70 years young,” states his biography online.
“He has 20 years experience working with special needs as well as troubled youth, which has made him an asset to his community. Dallas is a proud father of two beautiful daughters which has gave him the patience and drive to help all children begin their fitness journey. Dallas has competed in Strongman, Body Building, Powerlifting and Arm wrestling.
“He is no stranger to the health and fitness industry and with his many years of knowledge and experience, he makes he makes a perfect trainer for all ages and abilities.”
Not many people know that Dallas has fought back from many injuries and has celebrated a one-year anniversary post-open heart surgery.
Dallas’ most recent certificate comes in Strong Education; Adaptive Special Needs Certified.
What this means is if you know someone with special needs that would like to burn off some energy at the gym, Dallas can help.
You can reach him at Nexus Health and Fitness Gym (100 Frederica Street) or call 807-707-8605. Everyone is welcome.
The team of Kyle Rayner and Dallas Hogan offer many types of services no matter your fitness level from elite to beginner.
They also have a get healthy challenge and meal plans to help keep clients on track. Not to mention fitness for the 55-plus crowd. How about a Mother’s Day Dual challenge?
There is a lot offered. I really wanted to focus on the special needs fitness because I am not sure how much is offered. It makes me happy to see a gym that is trying to help everyone with no judgement.
I think if you are willing to try, Nexus Health and Fitness is willing to help.
I find Dallas to have a kind heart and he will give his all to those with special needs.
Johan Vass is a Thunder Bay-based writer. Reach her at jvass@tbaytel.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.