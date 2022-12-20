Stepping through the doors of Thunder Bay’s Canada Games Complex was like coming home for professional diver Molly Carlson.
The Fort Frances native, who spent her formative years with the Thunder Bay Diving Club, was back hopping on her old stomping boards Sunday to promote diving and put on a demonstration in front of fans and budding local divers.
Just 24, Carlson — who is one of the top competitors on the worldwide Red Bull Cliff Diving Series — couldn’t help but be reflective when looking around the familiar pools.
“I started here in 2008, actually. I would watch my sister practice with the Thunderbolts, the swimmers, and I was a gymnast at the time. I begged my mom (Kat Cuthbertson) to switch to high diving, just because I wanted to jump off the 10 metre here. . . . Walking in it feels like I was here yesterday. We spent so many hours, basically growing up in the pool, my sister (Megan) and I. To see it, not change too much, it feels like home.”
United Kingdom’s Aidan Heslop, 20, is ranked second in the world among male cliff divers, joined Carlson for the festivities.
As scary as the 10-metre platform at the Complex seems, 20-plus metres is incomprehensible. It’s the heights Carlson and Heslop tackle on a regular basis on tour during the summer.
“I don’t think fear ever goes away in our sport. It’s almost like you become more comfortable with fear,” said Carlson. “Being comfortable that it’s there and having more confidence than fear, but recognizing that it’s always there for sure.”
Heslop says divers use fear to their advantage.
“Fear is a really important part of what we do, actually,” said the 20-year-old. “There’s so much risk in the sport that we do, it’s all calculated risk, but it’s definitely some kind of risk. To go up there with no fear means you’re willing to try anything. Injuries are going to happen at that point. Having that fear to keep you sane is a good thing.”
Added Carlson: “Safety is king.”
Carlson and Heslop defeated the reigning world champions in the 2022 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series kickoff in Boston last June. Carlson executed four flawless dives, and Heslop’s four somersault 3 1/2 twists pike is the highest scoring dive in cliff diving history. Both have taken the Red Bull circuit by storm.
Carlson and Heslop are looking for long careers in the sport. Carlson figures she has eight more years left.
Training is key.
“With the new generation we starting to have a full-time platform. We’re the only place in the world with a 20 metre indoor platform. You see 40-year-olds jumping off right now,” Carlson said. “To have us training for the next eight years of lives we’ll see if we can’t make it 30 for me and Aidan will go forever.”
The couple trains at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal. That facility has the only 20-metre indoor platform in the world.
As it stands, Carlson’s highest jump is 23 metres. Aidan wants one leap at 30 (his current highest is 28 metres) — which equates to 100 feet.
“With high diving you get to see much more of the world than you ever did with regular diving. I travelled the world for world junior competitions,” Carlson said. “You see mostly the hotel and the pool, and you just alternate between the two. With high diving you’re literally diving off cliffs around the world. You’re going to famous locations, jumping in front of the Sydney Opera House right into the harbour, or in front of the Eiffel Tower. It’s just mind-blowing.”
Carlson and Aidan met in Ireland.
“We both actually did terrible there. We both came in last and we were like, ‘OK, let’s just been in love and try again.’”
Divers hit the water at 60 mph from a 20 metre height. The bubbles you see at the landing site are not to break the fall, but to tell the divers where the surface is.
“Some places we go it’s so clear you can see the rocks on the bottom. You might think you have so much time in the air but that water comes very quickly,” Carlson said, “To have someone reminding you the water is coming fast you’re good to go.”
The effervescent Carlson has been nominated for Canada’s True Sport Award, along with Mirela Rahneva (skeleton) and Brooke Henderson (golf). The winner will be announced on Wednesday.
“It’s a huge honour. It’s an award for athletes around Canada who demonstrate the fun and passion of being a great athlete,” said Carlson, who is tough to catch without her trademark smile.
Carlson has a whole lot of life experience wrapped up in her 24 years. A book in the offing?
“I definitely want to do something along the lines of becoming your bravest self. Encouraging people to buy the book to figure out who they are and face their biggest fears. That’s coming up, but not yet,” she laughed.
High diving does have an off-season. April through November is competitive, the other months give time for the body to recuperate.
“These impacts add up over time,” said Carlson. “The colder the water, the more you do, you’re hurting your knees, your ankles, your neck. We have to do Formula One training. We’re working on those same muscle groups.”
Carlson’s dad, Jason, stepmom Crystal and stepsister Chelsea live in Thunder Bay. Her mother lives in Banff, Alta.
“She was president of the Thunder Bay diving club for most of my career here. Did all the graphic designing in the clubhouse. Really, really passionate mom,” said Carlson.
Former TBDC head coach Mike Lang, who passed away three years ago, was instrumental in Carlson’s career.
“My full-time coach my whole career was Mike Lang,” said Carlson. “He was absolutely a father-figure to me. Taught me who I am today, not only diving-wise, but personality. He helped me fight my fears and be the bravest person I can be. I’m really excited to be able to talk about him today.”
The Thunder Bay Diving Club will be hosting an event next June featuring young divers from Diving Ontario. The club has 44 divers, up considerably from a post COVID-19 pandemic enrollment of just six.
Current head coach Rosario Mendoza was delighted to see a large crowd in attendance. Her young divers participated with Carlson and Heslop on all platforms, displaying their skills.
“To have (Molly and Aidan) here is awesome for our kids,” she said. “They can see divers at a super-high level.”
