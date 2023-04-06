So long to 2023 season

Members of the Thunder Bay Autosport Club were recognized for their achievements during an awards celebration at the Slovak Legion, Saturday.

 The Chronicle-Journal

Lake Superior ice is melting, signalling an end to the 2023 Thunder Bay Autosport Club ice racing season.

Top race scores were tabulated with the winners announced during a ceremony at the Slovak Legion Saturday evening.

Awards were presented in the following categories:

Studded A - Fat Guys Series

1. Anthony Sticca

T2. Paul Palzer, Nicholas Tacheny

3. MacKenzie Holmwood

Studded B - Fat Guys Series

1. Gary Adomko

2. Corey Dumoulin

3. Melissa Reid

Studded X – Fat Guys Series

1. Glen Brown

T2. Rick Mercuri, Phillip Dumoulin

T3. Robert Dawe,Jordan Kiiskila

Rubber Modified - Dougall Media

1. Cameron Ellis

Rubber Stock - Dougall Media

1. Lucas Lazzari

2. Guy Lamothe

3. Joel St. Jacques

Rookie of the Year Ice Racing 2023 Studded

Corey Dumoulin

Rookie of the Year Ice Racing 2023 Rubber

Lucas Lazzari

Hard Luck

Robert Dawe and Jordan Kiiskila

Don Kettering Sportsman of the Year 2023

Damon Quinn

Reg Metcalf Outstanding Volunteer Ice Racing 2023

Todd Herman

Roll Over

Josh Rogerson

Volunteer Appreciation 2023 Ice Racing

Don Goodfellow

Ed Homonko

Paul Hudyma

Warren Kettering

Steve Nash

Shaylee Dumoulin

Rahul Parameswara