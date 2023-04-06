Lake Superior ice is melting, signalling an end to the 2023 Thunder Bay Autosport Club ice racing season.
Top race scores were tabulated with the winners announced during a ceremony at the Slovak Legion Saturday evening.
Awards were presented in the following categories:
Studded A - Fat Guys Series
1. Anthony Sticca
T2. Paul Palzer, Nicholas Tacheny
3. MacKenzie Holmwood
Studded B - Fat Guys Series
1. Gary Adomko
2. Corey Dumoulin
3. Melissa Reid
Studded X – Fat Guys Series
1. Glen Brown
T2. Rick Mercuri, Phillip Dumoulin
T3. Robert Dawe,Jordan Kiiskila
Rubber Modified - Dougall Media
1. Cameron Ellis
Rubber Stock - Dougall Media
1. Lucas Lazzari
2. Guy Lamothe
3. Joel St. Jacques
Rookie of the Year Ice Racing 2023 Studded
Corey Dumoulin
Rookie of the Year Ice Racing 2023 Rubber
Lucas Lazzari
Hard Luck
Robert Dawe and Jordan Kiiskila
Don Kettering Sportsman of the Year 2023
Damon Quinn
Reg Metcalf Outstanding Volunteer Ice Racing 2023
Todd Herman
Roll Over
Josh Rogerson
Volunteer Appreciation 2023 Ice Racing
Don Goodfellow
Ed Homonko
Paul Hudyma
Warren Kettering
Steve Nash
Shaylee Dumoulin
Rahul Parameswara
