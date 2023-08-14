This column was a tough one for me to write upon hearing of the passing of Greg Lotysz, who made waves by making it to the National Football League out of his hometown of Thunder Bay.
We shared a relative. Greg’s aunt, Jean Veneruzzo, was my aunt through marriage.
Greg passed away on Friday morning in Grand Forks, N.D., where his family now reside. He was just 49.
At six-foot-eight and hovering around the 275-pound mark, Greg Lotysz was larger than life as a budding offensive lineman. We talked about how good the food was in our family and how hard it was to keep our weight down. In high school, the other students would make fun of Greg when he played basketball as his large size 22 feet would pound the court. He could handle himself. Life was not easy. His growing pains as a teenager were fierce.
He was younger than me but always there for advice and support. When Greg signed with the New York Jets in 1999 I had a newspaper called Thunder Bay Sport Scene. He picked me up off my feet (I was over 200 pounds at the time) and held me cradled in his arms and that was my cover photo for the story of his break into the NFL.
Before landing with the Jets, Greg starred in the Thunder Bay high school league with the Westgate Tigers and later the U.S. college ranks with the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks for four seasons. He was first-round draft pick in the Canadian Football League, but he chose to tryout for an NFL team.
Members of our family went to see what should have been his first NFL game in New York but he was injured in practice and did not play.
Still, Greg arranged the team limousine to pick us up at LaGuardia airport. We were like celebrities in New York all week. It was brunch with the players wives and families before the game.
Greg arranged an interview with Jets head coach Bill Parcells. I asked him what he thought of our hometown hero. I will never forget what he told me.
“(Lotysz) is by far the hardest working player I have ever coached. I mean that. I have coached a lot of players,” Parcells said. “If I had a team that worked as hard as him I would win the (Super Bowl) every year. That is the truth.”
We also met then-Jets quarterback Vinny Testeverde and got a sneak peak behind the club’s practice facilities. It was beyond my wildest imagination. There were about 20 refrigerators with healthy food. I was gifted Jets workout gear.
We were also treated to the limo service all week. We had front row seats to a Broadway play. We went to dinner with the team. Those boys could eat. It was the best professional sports experience I could ever ask for. I will be forever grateful to Greg for that.
Unfortunately, Greg’s football career was cut short due to a knee injury in 2000 that eventually became infected. His court battles with the Jets medical staff made headlines across North America in the early 2000s.
On July 26, Greg’s father, John, passed away so his mom Cindy has had a tough time.
Greg leaves behind a beautiful family. His amazing wife Heather and his daughter Olivia, and sons Lawson and Peyton. Both Lawson and Peyton were top-level prospects in high school in North Dakota.
To say Greg loved them would be an understatement. They were his life. I think his life was extended by his love for them. I wish to send my condolences to the entire family, to the Becks here in Thunder Bay and all the friends he made along the way.
To his University of North Dakota teammates and colleagues I also offer my since condolences.
Please hug the ones you love today and remember: A long life is never promised. Make it the best it can be!
Johan Vass is a Thunder Bay-based writer. Reach her at jvass@tbaytel.net.
