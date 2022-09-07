It was the cool of the evening. Typical of late August fare in Thunder Bay, particularly after a heavy rain in the afternoon.
As per usual on a Monday evening in summer and early fall, players gathered at the Thunder Bay Community Tennis Club for the men’s league, all hoping that the weather would allow everyone to complete the 8 p.m. slate of matches.
In an international contest, a pair of Kevins faced Ben and Bahram. The match was an epic, with the score close throughout. Some amazing shot making, coupled with abysmal misses and occasional shouts of dismay. The third set went to a super tiebreaker, and finally a (merciful) ending to the encounter under the lights after over two hours.
The highlights of the match were the laughter and joy experienced by all of the players. The 2022 season ends, however, in about short six weeks, after only beginning in mid-May following the last, endless winter.
The tennis season will not end due to weather in the future, possibly as soon as 2023. A year-round facility for tennis (and pickle ball and badminton) is just around the corner. It will spur the development of junior tennis talent for generations to come. And allow the Kevins, Ben, Bahram and numerous other enthusiasts to engage in their racquet sports in every season of the year, and despite inclement weather on any given day. Who knows, the next Shapovalov, Fernandez, Raonic, Auger-Aliassime or Andreescu may hail from Thunder Bay one day.
The journey has not been an easy one. Like other facilities in Thunder Bay (see the history of the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium, and the current debate over an indoor soccer building), there has been controversy.
Over the process people can disagree about these issues. The need for an indoor racquet facility in a northern community like Thunder Bay is undeniable though. No one is wrong to raise questions. But, with over $3 million secured for the project from all levels of government, it is time to move forward.
The plan involves development of six indoor courts on land adjacent to the existing tennis club. The berm in front of the club parking lot, which is enjoyed by many for winter sledding and sliding, shall be re-located to Chapples Park to make way for the bubble that will house the new courts.
What does the new facility mean for the city? Tennis club professional Brendan Boudreau believes, “it’s great for everyone who loves to play and doesn’t go south for the winter. We can have programs and leagues all year round.”
Indoor committee member, and avid tennis player, David Heroux, suggests that, “an all-season indoor facility (at Chapples) will enhance the quality of community infrastructure for the (city) and contribute to he sports tourism sector for the Northern Ontario region.”
In addition, Heroux is confident that it will, “attract and retain families and newcomers to the region by providing an affordable alternative to the traditional outdoor winter sports.”
There has been no indoor tennis in Thunder Bay since 2018. A new facility is a long time coming and will be both an attraction and a long-term legacy for the community. Healthy and fit citizens, as well as active young people gaining confidence and life lessons through sport, make for an exciting future in Northwestern Ontario.
The club is looking to raise an additional $500,000 for the initiative, while attempting to leverage more government money to make this dream a reality.
In the end, a facility of this kind (with both indoor and outdoor courts) may allow citizens in their golden years to enjoy some additional time basking in the sun on a bright afternoon, or to extend their time in the cool of their own evening.
Kevin Cleghorn is a Thunder Bay-based lawyer, a sports enthusiast, a periodic contributor to The Chronicle Journal and a future pickle ball player.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.