The Superior International Junior Hockey League has added an eighth team. The Kenora Islanders — coming from city that was a long sought-after market for the league in Northwestern Ontario — will hit the ice this fall as an expansion team.
“They’re playing, yes,” confirmed SIJHL commissioner Darrin Nicholas on Friday.
Whether the Islanders play all of their home game in Kenora is another issue. Ice time is at a premium between at the Moncrief Construction Sports Centre between all the minor hockey league clubs, the high school team and the Thistles AAA rep program.
“There’s a movement to get at least a partial schedule in Kenora for this year,” said Nicholas. “We feel there’s enough time to play a good chunk of the schedule without impacting anybody. You have to get some alignment in moving some other groups around if you want to get from a partial schedule to a full schedule.
“There are enough positive indications from Kenora city council to work towards that,” he added.
The ice dam broke free when other communities reached out to support the venture.
“Some of the neighbouring municipalities reached out to our group in Kenora saying ‘Hey, we’ve got ice time for you here.,’” Nicholas said.
Time will tell, but if the neighbouring communities concept pans out — Vermillion Bay’s Woodland Arena was specifically mentioned in the league press release on Friday — Kenora may play a portion of their home schedule at other venues beyond next year.
Kenora resident Jack Dawson will own and operate the new franchise. Tim Gosnell, a former president of the Lake of the Woods Minor Hockey Association will serve as Islanders president. The Islanders have about three months to make the venture operational.
The team’s first-eve coach is close to signing a contract and will be announced soon.
“It’s an exciting time,” said Dawson in the press release.
The “Thistles” moniker was considered but the “Islanders” nickname won the day.
“It was suggested to me by a longtime friend, Trevor Iserhoff, and it resonated with me immediately,” said Dawson. “It’s one of the things the area is well-known for. We’re grateful to live on the big lake. It drives the recreation and economic engines of our part of the province and was an obvious choice as the identity of our team.”
The thought of putting the concept on “pause” for another year was bandied about, but the decision to forge ahead and step on the gas was the route chosen.
The SIJHL’s regular season will see each team play 49 games this year, seven games against each of the seven opponents. A 42-game slate was too few games, a 56-game schedule was too many. Divisional play was discussed, but a general consensus on playoffs could not be reached.
The eight-team loop is a god-send to the SIJHL.
“With seven teams you always have one team sitting out a whole weekend. It was tough to get a team momentum in their schedule,” said Nicholas.
Nicholas spent a busy and emotional week in Kenora helping to hash out the details.
“It was a lot of work but I’m pretty happy,” he said. “We’re in a place that should have had a team a long time ago. Credit to Jack Dawson and Tim Gosnell. Other groups have run into the same hurdles that they faced and decided it just wasn’t worth the effort and abandoned it. Jack and Tim decided to press on, find a solution where they don’t have all the I’s dotted and the T’s crossed yet. They’re comfortable enough to buy a bus, pay expansion fees, order equipment and all that stuff. Transformational time in our league for sure. We should have been there 15 years ago. We’re here now, and we’re really happy for it.
“A lot of work went into it for a lot of people,” he added.
The Islanders will be the first Kenora-based junior hockey team in that city since 1982. Then known as the Thistles, some Northwestern Ontario’s top players — Dave Allison, Mike Allison, Ted Nolan and Charlie Simmer — played a portion of their junior hockey in Kenora.
Since the inception of the SIJHL in 2001, numerous ownership groups have tried to bring junior hockey to Kenora. Some had wanted to play in the Maniotoba Junior Hockey League and others ran into ice booking problems as well.
