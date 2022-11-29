Trevor Johansen was known for providing a solid presence on the blueline, as well as someone who could dish out powerful body checks with the best of them.
Johansen was a 17-year-old in 1973 when he cracked the roster of the Dave Siciliano-coached Thunder Bay Hurricanes, who competed out of the U.S.-based Midwest Junior Hockey League.
Despite his youth, Johansen’s rugged on-ice presence, while possessing a quiet offensive side to his game, helped the Herks finish in top spot in the six-team loop, contributing 44 points in 59 outings, including 13 goals.
While the club did not compete in the MWJHL playoffs, the ’Canes did take part in the local junior playdowns.
There, the squad was all business as they swept the Case Eagles and Fort William Canadiens to win the Jack Adams Trophy as city junior champions.
Moving on to the Centennial Cup trail, Johansen’s Thunder Bay side would win a seven-game series with the Wexford Raiders to advance to the Eastern Canadian final.
The Hurricanes fell 4-3 versus the Smiths Falls Bears.
Johansen’s skill set caught the attention of the powerful Toronto Marlboros, who tabbed him fourth overall in the 1974 Ontario Hockey Association draft.
In his initial campaign with the Marlboros, he registered 51 points in total that featured Toronto winning the 1975 OHA championship and eventually, the Memorial Cup.
A mainstay on the Marlies blueline for three seasons, Johansen went on to appear in 172 contests where he collected 16 goals and 89 assists for 105 points, while racking up just under 500 penalty minutes.
Johansen’s production twice earned him OHA all-star accolades, including collecting 1st Team honours in 1976-77.
Going on to be named to the Canadian contingent that competed in the 1977 world junior championship in the then Czechoslovakia, Johansen helped Canada win a silver medal while going 5-1-1.
The Toronto Maple Leafs chose Johansen in the first round, 12th overall, of the 1977 NHL draft. He made the Leafs as a rookie under Roger Nielson where he appeared in 79 games.
Johansen’s father, Bill (Red) Johansen, had played for Toronto 27 years earlier. Like his son, Bill was on a Memorial Cup-winning roster (1948 Port Arthur West End Bruins).
Trevor Johansen went on to add 13 playoff games with the Maple Leafs in his rookie year in the NHL. He was eventually traded to the Colorado Rockies to play for their head coach, Don Cherry.
That year, Johansen also made his second appearance for Canada, playing in the 1979 world championship in Russia where he had notched three points in eight games with his country finishing fourth.
After three years with the Rockies, a season with the Los Angeles Kings and a return to the Maple Leafs, Johansen’s injury-plagued pro career came to a close in 1983.
Despite the persistent knee troubles, Johansen was never shy in doling out a thundering check and did appear in a total of 286 NHL contests where he scored 11 times and helped set up 46 more while accumulating 282 minutes in the sin bin.
Johansen was inducted into the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame in 1997.
Tom Annelin’s column appears weekly in The Chronicle-Journal. Contact Tom at tommyhockey@tbaytel.net.
