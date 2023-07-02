Logan Johnstone may reside in Los Gatos, Calif., but he was born a world away.
“Budapest, Hungary,” the left-hand hitting Johnstone answered when asked his place of birth. “It’s just from my dad’s work. Me and my two siblings were all born in Budapest and after seven years we moved to Spain (Barcelona) for two-and-a-half years. Moved to California in 2012. I’ve been in the U.S. now for quite some time.
“Got to experience a lot that other people don’t from a young age,” he added. “Kind of opens your eyes up to different parts of the world and everything. It was really cool and I was blessed to be able to have that.”
The Northwoods League is Johnstone’s third kick at summer collegiate baseball. He batted .258 with Hastings of the Expedition League in 2021, and broke through with a .353 season and seven steals with Corvallis in the West Coast League in 2022. The Border Cats are lucky to have him. Johnstone was set to join Orleans of the Cape Cod League this year.
“Antonio Garcia, who is our volunteer assistant this year is friends with JM (Cats manager JM Kelly). It was very last minute. Glad I’m here,” recalled Johnstone, who recently turned 20 years old.
Johnstone’s Gonzaga University teammate Tyler Griggs is also with the Cats.
“It’s definitely a grind in summer ball, but this is definitely the best league I’ve played in so far,” said Johnstone, who usually is one of the younger players in the leagues he’s played in, including Gonzaga in Spokane, Was.
Entering Sunday’s game Johnstone is batting .245 with Thunder Bay, and an exceptional on-base percentage of .403. A ton of walks, 23, and four hit by pitch will do that.
“I’ve usually been pretty good with zone judgment,” he said. “The umpires here are definitely much better other summer league umpires. Our zones aren’t as crazy. They’re more consistent, so I have more faith in myself just taking pitches that I know will be balls. This is definitely the best I’ve been at it.”
Seven straight wins last month took the Cats from the middle of the pack to first-place in the Great Plains East Division.
“It was definitely a crazy little streak we had going on. I think we went 3-3 on the road recently. We definitely could have won a few more of those games. I think we put ourselves in a good spot,” said Johnstone, who is five-foot-11 tall and weighs 185 pounds.
Thunder Bay (17-13) host the Great Plains West division-leading Willmar Stingers to Port Arthur Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Cats and Stingers (24-8) split their first two games, including a 10-6 win for Thunder Bay on Canada Day.
Thunder Bay is one game back of the Eau Claire Express for tops in the East Division with two games to go in the first half of the season. The first-half division champion earns a playoff berth in August.
“We just have to come out win the next few games to secure a spot,” said Johnstone before the weekend.
Kelly praised Johnstone for being a big part of the Border Cats’ playoff push.
“Really good ballplayer. Logan can impact the game in a lot of ways. Pretty good runner. He can play any of those three positions in the outfield,” said Kelly, who is in his first year as a field manager for Thunder Bay. “ To me, he’s a top-of-the-order guy. He can hit in the two slot, he can probably hit in the one. He’s hit in one of top four spots since he’s been here. He’s got a good arm from the outfield.”
In a wood bat league where power is at a premium, Johnstone has turned some heads.
“He’s got a little bit of juice. He’s got a homer and hit two or three off the wall,” Kelly said. “He’s hard to pitch to. There’s at-bats where he’s very patient and there’s at-bats where he’s aggressive.”
Johnstone went 1-for-5 in Saturday’s win over the Stingers. Cole Ketzner and Tyler Keho each had two hits and two runs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.