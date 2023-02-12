The Thunder Bay Kings finally have a tournament they hope to call their own in the long term.
Six of the top under-15 AAA boys hockey teams from Canada and the United States will converge at the Thunder Bay Tournament Centre next week for the inaugural Can-Am Cup.
While the Kings organization has hosted countless national, regional and exhibition series over the years, the Feb. 17-19 event is the first structured, mid-season gathering featuring more than two clubs.
“We have not hosted a tournament in my 25 years (with the Kings),” said under-15 Kings head coach Mike Simeoni.
“It was not an easy undertaking. It started off as trying to get exhibition games for our team. . . . Try to bring some quality teams. It kept growing. I was thinking wouldn’t it be cool if we can have a tournament. The Americans were a catalyst in saying they’ll come. The Canadian contingent as well. A ton, ton of work was done,” he added.
Simeoni credited the organizing committee, the parents of the players, the City of Thunder Bay and Seventh Fire Secondary School — one of the main sponsors — for getting the Can-Am Cup to where it is now.
Seventh Fire and the Kings are running a collection drive of used hockey equipment to donate to children’s activities.
The four Kings AAA teams (under-13, under-15, under-16 and under-18) play the majority of their games out of town in the Greater Toronto Hockey League and at various tournaments.
Now is a chance for the under-15 team to play in front of family, friends and fans while prepping for the Ontario playdowns set for Sault Ste. Marie in mid-April.
“We want to bring our AAA calibre teams so we can put on quality games and put on a show for people in town,” Simeoni said.
The emphasis will be on the word, “show.” Simeoni said he’s asked all the teams for their entrance songs, goals songs and victory songs in an attempt to give the Can-Am Cup a professional feel. Game presenters from the Kam River Fighting Walleye junior team will work each game and there’s been talk of fog machines to be used.
“It can’t just be 12 hockey games and we’re done. Otherwise these hockey teams won’t be coming back,” he said. “My vision was always something sustainable that would provide a player and fan experience where they would say, ‘Hey you’ve got to get to Thunder Bay because it’s pretty cool tournament.’”
Joining the Kings will be the Pilot Mound Buffaloes (Manitoba), the Soo Jr. Greyhounds (Sault Ste. Marie) and Minnesota-based AAA under-15 teams from Edina, Hermantown and Minnetonka. Each team will play three round-robin games, culminating with fifth-, third- and first-place finals on the final day of action.
It’s been an up and down season for Simeoni’s Kings on the ice. The team is 7-28-6 overall with the majority of games in southern Ontario against some tough opponents in the GTHL.
“The GTHL has been tough, no doubt. But if you look after Christmas, other than a couple one or two again the top teams in the province, we’re competing,” said Simeoni, whose Kings are in Toronto this weekend for more action. “We just can’t finish games off. It’s an adjustment.”
“I’m proud how they have,” he added. “We’re starting to play well. They’re competing at a different level. There’s a confidence with them. (The Can-Am Cup) is a good chance to get quality games at home and get ready for our provincials in mid April.”
Admission to all games at next week’s Can-Am Cup is free. 50/50 draws will be held throughout the weekend.
