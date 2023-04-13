Brady Nash scored three times and Cooper Disher had a goal and two assists to lead the Thunder Bay Kings to an 8-1 win over the Kenora Thistles on Wednesday to cap off a busy first day at the Ontario under-13 AAA hockey championship at Fort William Gardens.
Thunder Bay bounced back from a 9-0 blowout loss to the Markham Majors in the morning opener.
“We started moving the puck a lot better (against Kenora) than we did (this morning),” said Kings head coach Jason Disher. “Our ‘D’ was stepping up in the play. . . . We just got the pucks deep. We didn’t do that this morning. A lot better, faster team this morning so it was a little tougher on us. The kids started to play together and the results were there.”
Kenora falls to 0-2-0 after losing 10-0 to Sudbury’s Nickel City Sons earlier Wednesday.
Nash — the Kings leading scorer — tallied his first of this tournament just 32 seconds into the game. Mason Glousher doubled the lead 19 seconds later for a 2-0 lead within the first minute of play. Gavin Godick and Cooper Disher made it 4-0 for the hosts.
Owen Trevisanutto and Nash made it 6-0 by the four-minute mark of the second.
Sullivan Bowen sniped top shelf glove side for Kenora 6-1 midway through second to break Kainaan Macgillivray’s shutout bid. The goal came with the Thistles on a 5-on-3 powerplay.
Ethan Williamson scored on a shorthanded unassisted breakaway for a 7-1 lead. Nash finished off the scoring with his hat trick goal with 2:51 left.
Declan Scott took the loss in the Kenora net as he and Maddox Boutette were fed 50 shots. Macgillivray faced 16 shots in two periods to earn the win. Carter Johnson came on in the third frame.
The Kings take on the Nickel City Sons at 4 p.m. in their lone game today.
Coach Disher is looking for a similar performance on Thursday’s match.
“Same thing. We have fast forwards and we have to get the puck deep in their end. Play a simple, smart game,” he said.
Cooper Disher was awarded Kings’ player-of-the-game honours.
“We got pucks deep today and got pucks on net,” said Cooper Disher. “This morning we really didn’t do that. It transferred. We got a lot of goals (Wednesday).”
Markham exploded for five second-period goals to en-route to their rout over Thunder Bay.
Antonio Schiavo hit for the lone first period marker.
Joseph Fenwick, Cam Johnson, Oliver Iemma, Shane Roche and Colton Cribari did the damage in the second frame, and Fenwick, Iemma and Justin Boudreau tallied in the third. Thunder Bay was outshot 31-12 through two periods. The teams exchanged 10 shots each in the third.
Kings’ goaltender Kainaan MacGillivray faced 41 shots. Dylan Sack picked up the shutout with a 22-save effort.
———
Nickel City 10 Kenora 0
Nickel City scored four in the first, five in the second, and added a lone tally in the third to defeat Kenora 10-0.
Preston Dupuis, Cooper Niquet, Dacey Dupuis and Seth Verbiwski with a pair opened the floodgates. Dupuis, Hebert, Owen Angus and Greyson Hnatiuk counted in the second and Jackson Ward rounded out the scoring. Nickel City pelted Maddox Boutette with 44 shots, while Ty Imbeau collected a shutout with nine saves.
———
Whitby 5 Sun County 3
Whitby scored three unanswered third period goals to defeat Sun County.
Sun County held the early edge with Matthew Taylor and Gianluca McLure giving them a 2-0 lead. Ryder Nobes tallied for Whitby before the end of the first and opened up the second with a goal to tie it. McLure got his second to give Sun County a 3-2 edge.
Michael Jeffery, Liam Morgan and Shea Huinink registered in the third frame for the Warriors’ win.
Lukas Butler stopped 43 of 46 shots to garner the victory. JJ Townsend and Noah Spitter split duties in the Sun County cage. Spitter absorbed the loss.
———
Markham 6 Ottawa Valley 3
The Majors upped their record to 2-0 in the tournament with a 6-3 win over Ottawa Valley.
Markham rumbled out to 3-0 first-period lead. Justin Boudreau scored his first of two on the game. Carter Cross scored 50 seconds later. Colton Cribari rounded out the first period scoring.
Markham romped out to a lead 6-0 in the second frame. Jack Samek, Boudreau and Mason Willett scored. Late markers by Kaleb Peplinskie and Spencer Greenhaigh tightened the score to 6-2. Nathan Craig scored the only goal of the third for Ottawa Valley to make it 6-3.
Massimo Tomarsi made 12 saves for the win. Darcy O’Hare faced 36 shots in the Ottawa net.
