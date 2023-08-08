Par for the course was the key to success in the men’s final at the 93rd annual Strathcona Invitational.
Jeremy Kirk had 16 of them as he defeated Conor Carr 4 and 2 on the 16th hole on Monday to win his first Strathcona match play crown. Kirk was bogey and birdie-free through the entire round.
The 25-year-old Kirk becomes one of 10 local golfers in history to win the District amateur, District Open and now the Invitational — considered Thunder Bay’s oldest and most respected amateur men’s golf trophy.
“If feels fabulous, it’s a long time coming,” said Kirk. “I made the finals in junior and thought it would be easy to get back. It’s been eight, nine years. Feels good to get back and actually win it.”
Kirk, a former standout at the University of North Dakota, was runner-up to Brett Shewchuk in 2016. He has had 10 kicks at the can. Kirk, who is now a lawyer, admitted the Strathcona Invitational is the toughest to win.
“Those thoughts (of losing) were in the back of my head,” Kirk said of his previous failed attempts. “This is the last one that I needed and so it feels fabulous to get it done.”
In the semifinal, Kirk defeated six-time champion Robert Cumming Jr. 2 and 1 to get to the final. One round earlier on Sunday, Kirk took down Jeff Hunter, who was the low qualifier with a 68.
Meanwhile, Carr dispatched defending champion Scott Wilke on the 18th hole to punch his ticket. Wilke had knocked off Carr in last year’s semifinal.
Kirk was up three through seven holes in the championship match. Carr sank a six-footer for birdie on eight, and drained a 45-footer on nine to shave Kirk’s lead to one.
“I played solid all day. I was bogey-free all day,” said Kirk. “Eight and nine were just birdie putts by Conor. He made really good putts. I can’t do much about that. I stayed the same, kept swinging the same, made my pars and that was good enough.”
Kirk took advantage of a steady start to grab the early lead.
“I got off to a good start. Made a nice five-footer for par on the first hole to not go down early,” he recalled.
On hole two he shot a six-iron over the trees to get within six feet for his second par.
Carr made his second appearance in the men’s final. In 2019 he defeated Jeff Hunter for his first Strathcona win.
“I didn’t have my A-game this week, so I was happy to make it as far as I did,” said Carr. “Jeremy’s a great player and to take him to the 16th hole. . . . I was happy with the performance. Wish I could take back a few shots, short game in particular.”
Carr seemed to have the edge in play heading into the back nine.
“Felt good after that lucky birdie on nine. It was really a big swing for the momentum to get it to one down after nine instead of two or three down,” said Carr, who used his putter from long range to drain the day’s longest putt. “Thought I would be able to carry the momentum through the back nine. Unfortunately it got stalled out on 11.”
Carr missed an opportunity on 12 to cut into the deficit. Both finalists misfired on short birdie putts. Kirk missed a five-foot putt on 15 that would have secured the win. Down by three with three holes to go, Kirk recorded par and Carr missed his shot to secure the win for Kirk.
“I’ve been playing golf with Jeremy for a long time. Played a lot of two-mans with him. It was shocking he hadn’t won one yet,” said Carr. “We’ve seen him dominate all of local golf. I’m happy I was the one who could welcome him to the champions club at Strathcona.”
In other flight finals, Dave Joubert defeated Barry Caland in the senior final. The appearance in the division for men aged 50-plus was the first for Caland, who holds the record for regular division titles at seven.
Randy Fossum won the super senior class (age 60-70) with a finals win over Rob Kruse. Rollie Turrie, the 2006 Invitational regular champion, eliminated Cedo Jankovic in the masters division (age 70-plus) championship match.
Sam Orr won the regular division first flight and Ryan Pietila, last year’s runner-up in the championship side, won the second flight.
Other regular-division flight winners were: Mark Kehl (3A), Michael Maxwell (3B), Phil Blais (4A), Jonah Lahtinen (4B), Todd St. Jean (5A), Spencer Bodnar (5B), Jon Appelt (6A), Austin Adduono (6B), Stephen Seck (7A), Scott Dafoe (7B), Sam Niemi (8A) and Jorma Savela (8B).
