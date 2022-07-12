The Ontario men’s amateur golf championship kicks off today at Scarboro Golf and Country Club in Toronto.
Thunder Bay’s Jeremy Kirk and Cooper Anderson will represent the region as they tee off this afternoon in the first of four rounds. Kirk earned his spot by winning the 2021 city district amateur title in September, while Anderson finished second to Jack Moro at the provincial qualifier last month. Moro opted to play in the Ontario under-19 event instead.
Kirk is coming off a third-place finish at the AON District Open earlier this month.
Moro ended up in a tie for 34th at the junior playdowns that concluded last week in Garson, Ont. Fellow Thunder Bay golfer Dallas Burgess missed the cut. Oscar Feschuk of Etobicoke, Ont., won the championship.
At the recent Ontario mid-amateurs at Springs Lake, Thunder Bay’s Brett Shewchuk missed the cut.
———
Brassard, Kostiuk make the grade
Olivia Brassard and Mackenzie Kostiuk will take part in hockey at the Ontario Summer Games in Mississauga.
The Thunder Bay Queens under-16 players made the cut after series of tryouts held by the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association. The top 80 skaters were chosen and will put into various teams.
Action begins on July 21.
————
Richard injured in pro loss
Curtis (Dirty Curty) Richard of Thunder Bay suffered a setback during his mixed martial arts match over the weekend at BTC 16.
Richard fell 1:21 into the second round against Matt (The Mauler) Smith via TKO. The United Fighter Thunder Bay combatant suffered a dislocated ankle while throwing calf kicks during their welterweight bout as part of the undercard in Burlington, Ont., on Saturday night.
Richard’s pro record drops to 0-2.
———
Buffone chooses Fighting Walleye
The Kam River Fighting Walleye will bring in one of the Thunder Bay Kings’ top defenceman.
On Monday, the Superior International Junior Hockey League club announced the signing of Max Buffone.
The five-foot-10, 160-pound Thunder Bay native played for the Kings under-18 AAA team last season. In the Greater Toronto Hockey League action, Buffone put up 22 points in 36 games.
“As I make that step into junior A hockey, I couldn’t be more excited than to start it with the Walleye,” Buffone said in a press release. “I grew up close to Oliver Paipoonge, so I can’t wait to play next season surrounded by friends and family. I’m glad I’ll be able to work with such an amazing coaching staff that I know will help me develop my game and take it to the next level.”
The 18-year-old Buffone is a long-time member of the AAA Kings program, having played for the organization since he was 12.
