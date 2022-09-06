Make it two in a row for Jeremy Kirk.
The defending Teleco District amateur champion shot a 73 in final round action at Whitewater Golf Club to defeat former two-time champion Colin Sobey by one stroke.
Both players shot 37 on the front nine, and 36 on the back.
Four shots separated seven players entering play on Monday. Kevin Ariano started the day four back. Dallas Burgess and Cooper Anderson were two off the pace. Sobey and Matthew Cho-Chu were one back, and Kevin Jackson was tied with Kirk at 143 after rounds at Chapples and Strathcona.
Jackson birdied the first two holes to take over the lead, but struggled on the back nine (42) to fall out of contention, eventually settling for a three-round total of 221 and third place. As the field faltered it came down to Sobey and Kirk. Kirk had a bogey on hole nine and 17 pars — none of them bigger than the one on hole 17. Sobey had just birdied the hole to pull to within one.
“It was a nail biter (Monday),” said Kirk, who sank a 12-footer to retain a one-stroke advantage heading to the final hole. “The funny thing about these tournaments is there’s no live scoring. You’re kind of ‘guestimating’ what’s going on ahead of you. Fortunately we had some spectators so I knew Colin was one back of me coming down the stretch with three or four holes to play. Got the nerves going, but that’s fun.”
Kirk had a 50-foot putt on 17, leaving it about 12 feet short.
“It broke about three cups,” said Kirk. “It was just good to see it go in. Finally one went in. There were a lot of two-putts.”
Four-time junior winner Jack Moro, Sobey, and Kirk all had 73s on a beautiful day at Whitewater.
Kirk had a little extra inspiration on this day. 62 years ago his grandfather, Arthur, won the District Amateur. Today marked the fifth anniversary of his passing.
“This one’s special. It’s a family tradition for me. . . I was thinking about him all day. He was with me today, so it was great,” he said. “He’s everything to me. He taught me how to golf when I was young, him and my dad. . . He would watch (me shoot) balls and tell me what I was doing wrong. He had such good golf sense. He didn’t need any of that new technology. I miss him, and it was fun to have him along the way.”
Sobey was one stroke off the pace starting the day. He tapped in a short putt on 18 for par, and waited for Kirk to play his final hole.
“When you’re chasing guys like Jeremy it’s a battle. You have to stay composed,” said Sobey. “It is what it is. I enjoyed my day. The weekend was awesome. Great weekend of golf for me. I battled back (Sunday) — from six over for a 74. I’m happy.”
Sobey won the district amateur in 2018 an 2019, using the experience to his advantage.
“There was no pressure on me. I knew what I had to do,” Sobey said. “Having Gary (Nistico) on the bag as a caddy, he helped me through a lot of the holes. He kept me nice and calm, composed. It wasn’t definitely a different feel knowing what I needed to do. Kudos to Jeremy. He’s a great player, always has been. I love battling him.”
Sobey had a little inspiration of his own on the course. Fatherhood and golf have gone hand-in-hand for the his family.
“We just had our second child on (Aug. 8) Another boy (Benson). I was hoping to do what I did with my first son, four years ago. My first son (Beckett) was born on (Aug. 20, 2018), I played in the District-Am and I ended up pulling it off. Did it the following year again. My son was born (Aug. 8). Let’s do it again.”
Cooper Anderson finished fourth at 222, Moro fifth at 224 and Cho-Chu sixth, tied with Scott Wilke and Casey Niemi at 227.
