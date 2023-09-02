Golf can be a humbling game, but there’s no denying Jeremy Kirk is on the top of his game these days.
Kirk is gunning for a third-straight Thunder Bay amateur men’s crown when the Teleco districts open today at Strathcona Golf Course. Based on Kirk’s recent tournament success, he should be considered the favourite among the 45 vying for the title and a trip to the 2024 provincials.
The three-round stroke play tournament continues Saturday at Chapples Golf Course and concludes Monday at Whitewater.
“There’s lots of good players in town and I'm fortunate enough to, I guess, be on a little bit of a roll right now over the last couple of years,” Kirk said.
This weekend represents Kirk’s fourth appearance at the Teleco, considered the schedule-closer in the Thunder Bay District Golf Association’s competitive season. In addition to his two wins, the 26-year-old Thunder Bay native also was a runner-up in 2020.
But that’s not all. Kirk has topped two District Opens since 2018 (finishing third this year) and is coming off his first-ever win at the Strathcona Invitational match play event last month. Kirk and Conor Carr also teamed up to finish second at the district better ball championship in June.
However, it would take just one strong string of golf from any of the others in the field this weekend to prevent Kirk from ending the local season with an exclamation point. Former champions Colin Sobey, Brett Shewchuk, Barry Caland and Ed Atwill have entered, as have contenders such as Carr, who beat Kirk in last year’s Strathcona semifinals, and 2022 Invitational champion Scott Wilke.
Recent junior standouts Nathan Lepore, a city high school champion, and Matthew Cho-Chu could make a push for the big seat. Lepore won the Fountain Tire junior district trophy on Friday after shooting a two-round total of 150.
Putting together years and months of consistent golf was a process for Kirk. He parlayed a memorable junior career into a golf scholarship at the University of North Dakota, where he played at the NCAA level for four years. After graduation, Kirk entered law school in Ottawa, and admitted he strayed from regular play on the course.
Barristers over birdies as it were. Then suddenly, free time opened up.
“I found some confidence in my game. Most particularly during the (COVID-19) summer (2020) when there wasn't much to do but golf and I kind of fell in love with golf again,” recalled Kirk, who now works as a lawyer for a city-based firm.
“That summer, I played a bunch and found some confidence and have continued to have that confidence and passion for competing again over the last few years.”
Continuing the golfing tradition in his family, Kirk has a sense of history when it comes to the sport in Thunder Bay. Kirk’s grandfather, the late Arthur Kirk, was the 1960 district champion, and his father, Dr. Allan Kirk, was a competitive golfer during his younger days.
“We have a nice golf community here and everyone, at least in the golf community, relishes the history,” Jeremy Kirk said. “The district (amateur) and Strathcona and even the District Open they've all been around for 80-plus years now. So we have a good history and getting your name on the trophy multiple times is nice.”
Kirk may have some unfinished business outside the district. His best finish at the Ontario men’s amateur championship was eighth in 2022 (Kirk was 57th in 2023). Despite receiving two invites to the nationals, Kirk has yet to put his hat in that race due to work and life commitments. He wants to hit that tournament at his peak.
“I'll keep trying to get there as time permits,” he said. “And hopefully one day get there and compete well. But fingers crossed.”
NOTES: Kirk will play in a trio with Kevin Ariano and Ed Atwill this morning. Atwill made headlines in 2011 by coming out from the lower flights to win the overall district amateur. Kirk had defeated Ariano in a playoff to claim victory in 2021. . . . Sobey, the 2018 and 2019 champion, will represent Team Indigenous Ontario at a national event in Victoria, B.C., later this month. Sobey finished fourth at the Indigenous provincial playoffs last month in Caledonia. . . . Leaders after the first two rounds will tee off starting at 1 p.m. on Monday at Whitewater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.