Continuing with our profiles of the 2022 Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame inductees is a closer look at the career of builder Patti Kitler.
The builder category is designed to also recognize people, other than athletes, who have enjoyed long and successful careers in sport. Patti Kitler has done just that, turning her love of the sport of cross country skiing, which she began in the late 1970s in Thunder Bay, into a lifelong commitment to providing opportunities to people of all ages and abilities.
Since taking her first coaching course in the early 1980s she has never looked back, spending over 40 years as a dedicated coach from the local to the national level and a course facilitator and evaluator within the NCCP Coaching program.
In the mid 1980s, Patti got involved with the Lake Superior Ski Division and helped grow the program locally. She also conducted workshops throughout the region while taking on a variety of positions on the executive.
Patti’s commitment soon led her to be hired as an assistant coach with Cross Country Ski Ontario, marking the start of her long involvement in the provincial sport organization which continues to this day. Included amongst her many CCSO positions have been High Performance, Coaching Development and Waxing Coordinator, as well as, serving as Head Coach for Ontario cross country and para-nordic teams at multiple Canada Winter Games dating back to 1991. She also served on their Board from 1989 to 2020.
While attending Lakehead University from 1990-94 to obtain her honours physical education degree, Patti did double duty, serving as the coach of their Nordic ski team. She also got involved with Big Thunder Nordic where she helped develop their coaching system, eventually going on to serve as their Head Coach from 1994-2000, with some of their skiers going on to represent Canada at World Juniors, University Games and the Olympics.
Taking her enthusiasm and expertise with her when she relocated to Sudbury in 2000, Patti also enhanced that community’s cross country skiing programs. She also called upon the knowledge she had gained taking adaptive coaching courses to go on to become a driving force behind the development of Para-Nordic skiing in Ontario, and helped develop the Sudbury Accessible Sports Council. Her talents also earned her a position with Nordiq Canada where she helped build the Para-Nordic program in Eastern Canada, which led to three athletes making it to the 2010 Vancouver Paralympic Games. Throughout her coaching career a multitude of athletes have benefited from Patti’s expertise including, most recently, Collin Cameron who earned 3 bronze medals at both the 2018 and 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.
Pattis’ contributions have not gone unnoticed, receiving the 2015 Firth Award from Nordiq Canada which is awarded annually to a woman who has made an outstanding contribution to cross country skiing in Canada. Her hometown will have the chance to recognize her exceptional career, along with all of the Class of 2022, when she is officially inducted into the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
Joining Kitler at the induction dinner on Sept. 17 at the Valhalla Inn will be five other entries. The late Gerry Cizmar, Taylor Pyatt and Jason Napper are in the athlete division, Ken Slater is the other builder being honoured and the 2017 Canadian mixed championship rink of Trevor Bonot, Jackie McCormick, Kory Carr and Megan Carr will go in the team category.Dinner and Ceremonies taking place on Saturday, Tickets are $100 each and can be ordered by calling 622-2852 or via email at nwosport@tbaytel.net or dropping by the Hall at 219 May Street South. (beside City Hall), Tuesday to Saturday from 12:00 to 5:00.
Until next time keep that sports heritage pride alive.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
