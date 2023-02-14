Hockey fans in Thunder Bay are entering some foreign territory in recent years: Their Lakehead Thunderwolves are bonafide contenders as the Ontario University Athletics men’s conference playoffs begin this week.
An out-of-town score on Saturday secured the Thunderwolves program’s first division regular season title in 15 years, but consistency and two big winning stretches were the real catalysts in LU’s success.
Finishing the regular season at 18-6-3, Lakehead is the top seed in the OUA West division playoffs with a bye directly into the semifinal round.
Joining the Wolves with a bye is second-ranked Windsor Lancers, who limped to the end of the season by losing to Lakehead 6-2 here last Thursday and relinquishing the first seed on Saturday with a 5-4 loss to Western.
The two best-of-three quarterfinal series in the West feature the Brock Badgers facing the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks in a 3-6 matchup, and an all-Toronto affair in the 4-5 pairing as the TMU Bold meet the Toronto Varsity Blues (TMU are the former Ryerson Rams).
The Thunderwolves will play the lowest seed among those winners starting next week. LU will be on the road for Game 1 before shifting to Fort William Gardens, Feb. 24-25.
Cheering for a winning, confident roster has been a long time coming for what the Thunderwolves brass had dubbed, “the best fans in Canadian university hockey” for many years. The Andrew Wilkins-coached squad cracked the national top 10 poll last week and will likely stay at No. 10 or move up a spot or two when the rankings come out today.
Lakehead have scored the second-most goals in the OUA this season with 103 (second only to defending Canadian champion UQTR’s 105). The Thunderwolves’ goal differential of plus-24 is also tied for tops in the West division. Sophomore forwards Griffen Fox and Spencer Blackwell, finished 10th and 12th, respectively, in the league’s conference points race, but Lakehead’s balanced scoring has been the difference here. There’s no one line to zero in on defensively. Eleven Thunderwolves hit or surpassed the 15-point total in a 27-game regular season.
Thunder Bay’s Keighan Gerrie made a late charge to win the OUA West rookie of the year award with eight goals in his final six games to lead all division freshman in goals with 15.
Gerrie will have competition in his own locker room for the honours. Fellow Thunderwolves freshman Olivier Pouliot and Josh Van Unen were tied for second in points (20) in the division.
LU goaltenders Max Wright and freshman Christian Cicigoi are each in the top 10 in the conference’s save percentage leaders. Only UQTR (sense a trend here?) can boast two net minders in that position. Wright is also eighth in goals-against average at 2.49. Cicigoi is not far behind at 2.74.
Let’s face it: Pandemic or no pandemic, the Thunderwolves had been trending in the wrong direction for the last eight seasons entering the 2022-23 campaign. They either missed the playoffs completely or were ousted in the first round, killing any postseason buzz in the city before the first Valentine cards were handed out. LU’s last playoff series win was in 2015.
Attendance has dipped over that stretch and Wilkins and his staff were trying to get a toehold on what the team needed while scouting and recruiting properly. As noted, the freshmen crop has been a bountiful one.
Associate coach Jeremy Adduono, who joined the bench last season, has been a welcome addition.
So here the Thunderwolves stand. Basically four wins away from a berth in the Queen’s Cup OUA final. A total of three spots from the conference will qualify for the University Cup national next month in Charlottetown, P.E.I., making a return to the big stage a reality for Lakehead. The Thunderwolves haven’t played at the nationals since 2009 and 2010 when the event was held in Thunder Bay.
Still, there is much hockey to be played. First-round byes and home ice advantage mean little if you don’t continue to deliver when the games begin. Still, it is much nicer for the hockey program to be in the driver’s seat again. A once familiar view could be here to stay.
———
SKIRVING SOARING: How impressive Todd Skirving has been in the ECHL with the Newfoundland Growlers this season?
The 30-year-old forward, known for being a durable two-way checking line regular, has already surpassed his career high for goals in a single season with 23 in 46 games. Skirving also has 18 assists for 41 points so far. He scored 41 points in 60 games with the Growlers last year.
On Feb. 10, Skirving netted the game-winning goal in a 5-4 decision over Adirondack. He potted goal No. 23 into an empty net the following night in a 5-2 win.
The former Thunder Bay Kings captain, who won a league title with the Growlers in 2019, also played in his first ECHL All-Star Game last month.
More importantly, Skirving has made an impact on the community off the ice as a leader in fundraising and working with children.
Newfoundland, which leads the North division at 34-12-1, next visits Reading on Saturday.
———
CATS TAKE SHAPE: A pair of players from Thunder Bay are on the radar of the Thunder Bay Border Cats Northwoods summer collegiate baseball team. Pitchers Will Droll and Jack Pineau are listed on the team’s roster for the 2023 Northwoods League season.
Pineau, who represented Canada at the last year’s Under-18 World Baseball Cup, is a freshman at Creighton University. Droll is a sophomore pitcher at the University of Pittsburgh.
Currently, 35 players are listed on the Cats’ roster.
Reuben Villagracia is the sports editor at The Chronicle-Journal. Reach him at sports@chroniclejournal.com. Listen to Reuben’s weekly Hear Ye, Hear Ye CJ Sports podcast on Spreaker, Spotify and Google podcasts. Visit www.spreaker.com/show/hear-ye-hear-ye-cj
