The Lakehead Thunderwolves’ promising start to the OUA men’s hockey season took a direct hit as the No. 5-ranked Toronto Metropolitan University Bold swept a pair of weekend gamest Fort William Gardens.
Now at 4-3-2 and losers of four in a row, Lakehead is still in the mix in the West Division, but there is a fear of a possible gap forming. The mid-term exams keep coming this weekend when the Brock Badgers (5-2-0) come to Thunder Bay for two games.
“They’re good. They seem to make you pay on any mistake,” Thunderwolves head coach Andrew Wilkins said of the Bold after Sunday’s 5-1 loss. “With that being said they’re really good, offensively well rounded. A humbling weekend for us.
“We’ve been alright at times. I think we have to find ways to stay consistent throughout the game, play the style of play we want to play, dictate that, which can get away from us at times,” Wilkins added. “We have to find ways to get better. We’re a work in progress.”
TMU, formerly the Ryerson Rams, are 7-1-0 and lead the division.
Saturday’s game — a 6-4 setback to the Bold — was the more impressive of the two losses as Lakehead used third period goals from Keighan Gerrie and Tyler Ho to pull within one. Ho’s second goal of the year at 13:57 made it 5-4 TMU with six minutes left. Starting goaltender Christian Cicigoi was pulled with 43 seconds remaining.
But Kyle Bollers scored his third goal of the game at 19:48 into an empty net to put the game away.
TMU took a 3-1 lead into the second period. Kevin Gursoy opened the scoring at 11:02. Lakehead’s Spencer Blackwell scored 64 seconds later to knot the score. Bollers notched his first 58 seconds after that, and Elijah Roberts netted his third of the season at 16:27 to make it 3-1.
TMU extended their lead to 5-2 through two periods. Bollers registered his 8th, Lakehead’s Josh Van Unen brought LU to within two, and William Portokalis regained a three-goal TMU lead at 14:20.
Lakehead pulled to within one, but Bollers empty netter with 12 seconds left sealed the deal.
An impressive 2,900 fans provided an electric atmosphere.
In Sunday’s matinee affair, two very late first-period markers eight seconds apart turned a 2-0 deficit into a 4-0 hole. Starting goaltender Brock Aiken was relieved by Max Wright to start the second. The teams exchanged goals over the next 40 minutes with the outcome pretty much decided.
Connor Bowie and Bollers--again--gave the Bold a 2-0 lead. Jesse Barwell and Dustin Hutton added gas to the fire late in the frame for the 4-0 TMU margin.
“I think the fourth goal, I think it was 10 seconds apart, that was the real back breaker,” said TMU head coach Johnny Duco. “You’re seeing it all over our league, teams blowing three-goal leads, but a four-goal lead is pretty tough to come back from, especially when we have Kai Edmonds in net. He’s one of the best goalies in the country. You’re going to have a hard time putting five or six past him.”
Duco was very positive about LU’s hockey team.
“They’re a team I have a lot of respect for. I think Andrew Wilkins is a really good coach,” Duco said. “You can see that in the structure and the way that they play. They’re a fast, hard-working team. Obviously it was a great hockey game yesterday. I thought we came out and played one of our best games today. . .We came in here knowing we’d have to be our best to win two hockey games. . . You get to playoffs and anything can happen. You just have to find a way to get in, and they’re well on their way to doing that.”
Colin Van Den Hurk scored in the second period for Lakehead, and Barwell added his second of the game at 11:21 of the middle frame.
Lakehead’s penalty kill stood at 88 per cent before Saturday night, but dropped to 74 per cent as the Bold clicked on five of six chances
“It came down to special teams. We weren’t very good with the powerplay, they were very good on the powerplay,” said LU defenceman Kyle Auger.
“I think we needed to adapt to their powerplay and we still couldn’t really get it done. We have to come Monday, look at Brock’s special teams and work on ours. It’s a big part of the game.”
LU had two shorthanded breakaways, one by Van Unen in the second, and Kishaun Gervais in the third but couldn’t score.
Van Unen leads the team in scoring with four goals and seven points. Blackwell and Auger have six each, Ho and Griffen Fox have five. Keighan Gerrie and Joe Mack have three goals each.
Cicigoi has a 2.64 GAA, .927 save percentage and three wins, while Wright is 2.12/.933 with one victory.
