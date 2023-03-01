Former Lakehead Thunderwolves bench boss Bill McDonald’s hearty congratulatory hug to current head coach Andrew Wilkins in the halls of Fort William Gardens on Saturday couldn’t have expressed it any better.
Wilkins was an assistant coach under McDonald back in 2015 — the last time the Thunder Bay university men’s hockey team last won an OUA playoff series.
The next victory finally came over the weekend as the Thunderwolves defeated the Toronto Varsity Blues 6-3 in the decisive third game of the OUA West semifinal.
“It was good that he was here,” Wilkins said of McDonald. “He was a big part of my hockey development as a coach, giving me an opportunity. He means a lot to hockey in Thunder Bay, as well. At the end of day he’s just a really good friend. To have him there was awesome.”
Now, the stakes get higher. The Thunderwolves visit the Windsor Lancers to open the best-of-three West division final tonight (7 p.m., www.oua.tv) On the line is not only a berth to the Queen’s Cup conference championship game, but also an automatic berth to the University Cup men’s nationals in Charlotte, P.E.I., next month.
After tonight’s game, the series moves to Thunder Bay for Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) at the Gardens. More tickets for Friday's game will be available at the Gardens box office at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.
“They’re good. They’ve been good all year,” Wilkins said of the Lancers, who finished second in the West behind LU in the standings. “Their goalie (Nathan Torchia), statistically speaking, has the best numbers in the league. Good, hard-working team, with high-end talent on (defence) and forwards. Obviously, very well coached. They play really well in their home rink. We’re going to have to be at our best.”
Torchia is 16-3-3 with a 2.04 goals-against average and .936 save percentage.
Lakehead and Windsor have tangled five times this year with the Thunderwolves winning three of five (two of three regular season tilts).
“The Lancers are built for playoffs. They’re an experienced team. They’ve been rolling all year,” said Wilkins of the Lancers.
The Thunderwolves heads into the best-of-three injury-free.
Anthony Stefano led the Lancers with nine goals and 18 assists for 27 points for the Lancers this year. Leading LU scorer Griffen Fox also had 27 points for Lakehead. The Lancers had 11 players in double-digits points. Lakehead had 14.
LU goaltenders Max Wright and Christian Cicigoi have split duties in net. Wright has won two playoff games. Cicigoi made 39 saves in Friday’s overtime loss to Toronto.
Windsor swept Brock in the divisional semifinal. In the OUA East Division, Concordia and UQTR square off in the final.
If Lakehead drops their series against Windsor, its season is not over. They will play in the OUA bronze medal game against the loser of the Concordia/UQTR series. The winner of that game will advance to the nationals.
In Saturday’s game, Olivier Pouliot blew open a tight game with a third-period hat trick as the Wolves went to eliminate the Blues. He scored an even strength marker at 32 seconds, again at 4:08, and had a shorthanded tally at 9:40 that gave LU a 5-2 lead at the time. Pouliot equaled his regular season output of three goals in a single period. His 20 points tied him with Josh Van Unen and Colin Van Den Hurk for third on the team.
Pouliot knows things won’t get easier on Wednesday.
“We know what to do to beat them. We just have to play our best if we want to win this series,” Pouliot said before Monday’s practice. “The fans are amazing. They’re really involved. They just bring us energy. Obviously they were nervous, like we were in the room, too.”
The Lakehead-Toronto game on Friday was sold out and Saturday’s game drew 2,789 fans.
Pouliot’s memories of the pivotal third period are blurry at best.
“Every big moment like that you kind of black out. I don’t really remember anything,” he smiled. “Everyone was really happy. It’s obviously not done. Nothing’s done yet. It gave us momentum to keep going like that.”
Wilkins enjoyed his first playoff series win, but put it in the rearview mirror.
“It’s huge to win a series in this division, especially against a team like Toronto,” he said. “You have to get over it pretty quickly. It took everything. Our guys stepped up.”
Wilkins and staff have poured over the game tapes, but he acknowledges the playoffs are a different beast.
“I think our group has continued to get better. It’s been a fun year,” he said. “As a group we understand how difficult it is to get to this spot. We’re pleased with the way we’ve been playing. In order to achieve the goal of moving forward we’re going to have to continue to get better. That’s all we’re thinking about honestly, right now. Just getting better. Having a good day today. Getting down to Windsor and getting that first shift under our belt first period and go from there.”
