There is no doubt losing out at a chance to play for the OUA Queen’s Cup was a tough pill for the Lakehead Thunderwolves to swallow.
But despite being knocked out in the West division final over the weekend by the Windsor Lancers, Lakehead has one last point of entry into the University Cup nationals when the Wolves host the Concordia Stingers this Saturday at Fort William Gardens for the conference bronze medal.
The OUA will have three of the eight available berths to the Canadian university men’s hockey championship in Charlottetown, P.E.I., later this month. Seven of the eight spots have been booked.
One remains.
“It’s a loss that you really don’t get over because you’re so close,” Thunderwolves head coach Andrew Wilkins said prior to Monday’s practice at the Gardens. “You feel like it’s a great opportunity and how hard it is to get to get that opportunity. It’s hard to get over. We have an opportunity now to get to the National stage for our program. (We have) another home game in front of our fans. You move on to the next opportunity pretty quickly. We understand how fortunate we are to have that.”
Windsor will host the defending national champion UQTR Patriotes in the Queen’s Cup title game, also on Saturday.
Atlantic University Sports will send the University of New Brunswick Varsity Reds, Saint Mary’s Huskies and host UPEI Panthers and Canada West will be represented by the Calgary Dinos and Alberta Golden Bears.
Concordia dropped a 5-4 decision in overtime to UQTR on Sunday. The Wolves lost 4-2 to Windsor in the series decider here on Saturday.
“Saturday night was tough. (Sunday) was tough. It’s Monday morning again now,” said Thunderwolves captain and defenceman Tyler Jette. “We’re right back to work. It’s just another game this weekend. We’re excited to play. I think we’re going to have a fun day out there today, got some vibes going, play our best come the weekend.”
Wilkins and staff have been hard at work scouting the Montreal-based Stingers.
“We know they’re a really good team. Well coached. A good offensive team,” said Wilkins. “They’ve been one of the top teams in the country all year long. They have a lot of guys with great numbers. Good team coming into the Gardens Saturday night.”
A tough three-minute stretch at the beginning of the second period on Saturday cost the Thunderwolves a chance at advancing. Spencer Blackwell scored late in the first period for Lakehead. The Lancers scored three quick goals in a 2:14 span starting at 0:44 of the second, wiping out that slim lead.
With LU down 3-1 after Windsor’s outburst, Griffen Fox scored his third of the playoffs at 12:50 of the middle frame to cut LU’s deficit to one. Torchia shut the Wolves down after that. Barrett Dachyshyn’s empt-net goal with 59 seconds left in regulation sealed the deal as the Lancers celebrated the series win. Windsor is in search of its first conference title since 2014.
Max Wright took the loss for Lakehead.
Looking ahead to Saturday, Lakehead uses Wright and Christian Cicigoi in net. Jonathan Lemieux has played in all five playoff games for Concordia, going 3-1-1 with a 2.56 goals-against average and .914 save percentage. In a bigger sample size, Lemieux’s statistics are very similar to Windsor’s Nathan Torchia, who stymied Lakehead throughout during the West final.
As of Monday, Wilkins had not committed to a starter.
“No wrong decision there,” said Wilkins.
Offensively, Phelix Martineau of the Stingers has six goals in five playoff games, with one assist. Charles Tremblay has three goals and four helpers. Six players have five points in five games.
Blackwell and Fox have six points (both three goals, three assists) in six playoff games. Olivier Pouliot has five points. Pouliot’s hat trick against the Toronto Varsity Blues in the second round earned him national player-of-the-week honours.
Concordia scored 101 goals in 26 OUA East games. Lakehead had 103 in 27 OUA West games. The Stingers allowed just 55 goals to Lakehead’s 79 in regular season play.
Jette took a moment on Monday to reflect on a terrific turnaround season for the program and how their performance has pumped up an already strong fan base in Thunder Bay.
“It’s been unbelievable. Sellouts two weekends in a row,” said Jette, who will return for another season next fall. ‘
“If you had have said we had one shot at nationals at the beginning of the year I don’t think anybody would have believed you. . . . There’s not really any pressure on us anymore. I think that kind of got to us a little bit there in the playoffs. Now, we’re the underdog this time. It’s going to be fun to play again, play with some confidence, and some swagger again.”
The program has come a long way in Wilkins tenure.
“It’s been a while since we’ve had this excitement back. It shows what kind of hockey community we have,” said Wilkins.
“We’re so fortunate to have 2,000 fans here on a regular game. The excitement of the guys going on a run is amazing. So pumped to play. They absolutely love playing here. I think this is what we’ve always talked about bringing back to Thunder Bay.”
NOTES: Thunderwolves freshman Keighan Gerrie will not be available Saturday. Gerrie suffered a shoulder injury during the weekend. . . . UQTR is looking to become the first back-to-back Queen’s Cup winner since the McGill Redbirds reeled off a three-peat from 2009 to 2012. . . . The last time the Thunderwolves were in an OUA bronze medal game with a spot at nationals on the line was in March 2014. Lakehead lost 7-4 on the road against the Carleton Ravens. . . . The Thunderwolves last played at the Canadian finals in 2009 and 2010 when they hosted the University Cup at the Gardens.
