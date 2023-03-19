As I am finishing up my column for this week I can hear the snow howling outside as notices of winter storm warnings appear on my computer screen.
All of this is happening with only three days left until spring arrives in the great Northwest.
On his weekly podcast — Hear Ye, Hear Ye — Chronicle Journal sports editor Reuben Villagracia promises the snow won’t last long. Mind you he is an Edmonton Oilers fan who is hoping for great things for his team and captain this season, so we will see how all of his predictions pan out.
In that podcast (Editor’s note: Available on Spreaker, Spotify and Google), Villagracia was recapping the Lakehead Thunderwolves run for a spot in the University Cup men’s hockey championship which ended in front of a packed house at Fort William Gardens on March 11.
Lakehead lost 4-0 to the Concordia Stingers in the OUA bronze medal game. The fan support for the team as they advanced up the playoff ladder was outstanding, with many people saying it reminded them of the days of the Thunder Bay Twins with standing room only.
When I think about university hockey in Thunder Bay, I am reminded of some Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame inductees who have played a role in the development of the school’s hockey program.
Two were involved in the early Nor’Wester days and another was instrumental in the formation of the Thunderwolves hockey team.
Henry Akervall, known by most as Hank, first exhibited his outstanding athletic abilities which would earn him a spot in the hall, while attending high school in Port Arthur where he competed in football, basketball and track and field.
At the same time, Akervall was also active with local hockey and baseball teams, In 1956 his outstanding talents led him to the OHA and the Hamilton Tiger Cubs. Choosing to follow the academic path, he made his way to Michigan Tech in 1959 and enjoyed an impressive college sports career with the Huskies.
A three-time WCHA All-Star, Akervall was a two-time member of the U.S. National All-Star Team, assistant Captain of the 1962 NCAA Division I championship team and lettered in javelin and discus.
At the conclusion of his university career, Akervall went briefly to Finland where he became the first foreign born player to take to the ice for the Finnish Tappara hockey club. His talents attracted the attention of Father David Bauer, who was overseeing the Canadian national team. Recruited to the squad, he went on to serve as the captain of the 1964 Canadian Olympic Hockey Team.
Joining the faculty of Lakehead University in 1966, Akervall served as their Director of Athletics, setting the ground work for the development of the school’s Physical Education Program.
An early coach of the Lakehead Nor’Westers hockey team, he held the position from 1966-69 and 1971-75. Under his direction the team claimed the 1966-67 International Collegiate Hockey Association (ICHA) title and the 1972-73 Great Plains Athletics Conference (GPAC) crown. He rounded out his 30-year university career retiring from Lakehead in 1997 as the Director of the School of Outdoor Recreation, Parks and Tourism.
One of the top players on those early Lakehead Nor’Westers squads guided by Akervall was Dave Siciliano, who was with the team from 1966 to 1969. Serving as captain and a member of the ‘S- line ‘playing alongside Dwight Stirrett and Murray Smith, Siciliano led the ICHA in points during the team’s 1966-67 championship season. Following his successful playing career, he soon found himself behind the bench, earning his spot in the hall for his exceptional coaching career.
Siciliano’s early coaching duties included a season in Finland and leading the Fort William Hurricanes junior team before advancing to serve as the player-coach for the 1975 Allan Cup winning Thunder Bay Twins senior hockey team. Taking over the reins of the LU Nor’Westers from 1975 to 1980, while also serving as athletic director, Siciliano took the team to the 1977-78 GPAC finals. His coaching career with the Thunder Bay Flyers from 1986 to 1993 resulted in two Centennial Cup titles as Canadian junior A champions.
Other coaching duties included time with the Edmonton Ice, Owen Sound Platers and Sioux City Musketeers, and serving on coaching rosters with Canadian national teams, including the 1993 world junior gold-medal winning team.
Another exceptional contributor to the sports history of Lakehead University was the late Jim Johnson, who was a builder of sport in the truest sense of the word. Arriving in Thunder Bay in the early 1970s, he served the sports community in a number of capacities over the course of the next four decades.
A junior hockey director, Johnson coached all the way up to the AAA level, leading teams to championship titles and a bronze medal at the 1988 Air Canada Cup National Midget championship.
In the late 1980s he began working on the development of a hockey league that would allow local players the opportunity to stay at home, and still have the chance to compete at the highest level. In 1989, his dream became a reality with the formation of the Thunder Bay AAA Kings. Serving as their first president, he remained active with the league as a coach, director and long-time supporter.
Another of his legacies is the Thunder Bay Tournament Centre, which Johnson helped create during the mid-1990s, and helped promote as the site of NHL development camps.
In 2000, he was approached by Lakehead University and asked to help lead the charge in re-introducing a varsity hockey program to the school. Becoming the programs lead investor he encouraged others to follow suit, with CIS hockey returning to the area for the 2001-02 season.
Fittingly, he became the first president and director of hockey operations for Thunderwolves Hockey Inc., a position he held until 2005, just prior to his passing in 2008.
Congratulations to the current coaches, players and administrators who are carrying on the proud legacy of Lakehead University hockey.
Until next time, keep that sports history pride alive.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
