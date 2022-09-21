The local curling season is just around the corner. And after much deliberation, I have decided to continue to write my column for the upcoming season or at least part of the campaign as The Chronicle-Journal looks for another person with interest to take over as scribe to provide the weekly coverage that will keep the sport of curling top of mind in our community.
TIME TO RETIRE: At age 66, it is time to start planning for retirement and start to enjoy life and reduce stress although that may have been the norm. However, there is a time commitment to provide the most to up-to-date and accurate stories and insights for this great sport that has been a huge part of my life for over 40 years.
Curling has been great to me from trips to Scotland for the world championships, a number of Briers to being involved in great events like the 2022 Scotties. My best friends are curlers or somehow connected to the game so I have enjoyed the ride.
Don’t get me wrong: I will be around to still enjoy the many aspects of the game. That part I can’t give up.
I want to thank all the local curlers and organizers over the years who have been so generous of their time for interviews and who have provided submissions for me to write about. Without all of you, there would be no columns so keep the info coming as we work through this transition.
If you are interested in writing the curling column please contact sports editor Reuben Villagracia at sports@chroniclejournal.com or myself atthe folowing address: johncameron14@gmail.com.
Now on to what is happening on the local curling scene.
NATIONAL SPOTLIGHT: Thunder Bay’s Tracey Larocque rink was one of top 32 women’s and men’s teams from across Canada competing at the inaugural PointsBet Invitational that started at Fredericton, N.B., which started on Wednesday. Unfortunately, Larocque's run began and ended with a 12-3 loss to No. 1 seed Kerri Einarson.
Team Larocque, from the Fort William Curling Club, received their invite to compete in this March Madness style, single-knockout event hosted by Curling Canada as the reigning Canadian women’s club curling champions.
Larocque and her teammates of Samantha Morris, Corie Adamson and Rebecca Carr won the Canadian club title back in December 2021 at national playdowns held in Ottawa.
Unfortunately, Carr was unable to attend the event and was replaced by Abby Burgess at lead. This is the second big event for the local squad who earlier this spring received a special invite to attend the world men’s championship in Las Vegas as a perk from national curling sponsor, Everest, for their national championship win.
Sixteen of the best men’s and women’s rinks will play for a purse of $350,000. The field for the Curling Canada sanctioned event to be broadcast on TSN will include the top 12 Canadian teams on the World Curling Tour, the reigning Canadian junior champions, the reigning Canadian club champions, host committee-selected teams and finally a pair of fan-voted entries.
Rinks heading to Fredericton received $5,000 to cover travel and accommodation costs and earn more cash after each win, with the last men’s and women’s rinks standing earning a total of $50,000.
On Wednesday, Einarson jumped out to an early 5-0 lead thanks to single steals in the second, third and fourth ends. Larocque responded with a deuce in the fifth end, but could never get closer.
Einarson won the Canadian crown at 2022 Scotties Tournament of Hearts held at Fort William Gardens last February, beating Thunder Bay’s own Team Krista McCarville in the final.
McCarville had an invite to the event in Fredericton, but declined. The Scotties silver medallist play their first competitive games of the season at Grand Slam of Curling event in North Bay, Oct. 4-9 to ring in the Thanksgiving weekend.
It should be noted that there are two other players with a local connection playing at the event Fredericton. Karlee Jones is on Team Black from Halifax and Jenna Enge is on Team Barker from Moose Jaw, Sask. Both teams also played here at the Scotties earlier this year.
CLUB WATCH: League play at all three local curling clubs — Fort William, Port Arthur and Kakabeka Falls will get underway on Tuesday after the Thanksgiving weekend. Registration for leagues at all clubs is on going. Contact the local clubs to find out what leagues and days are open. There seems to be an increase in interest in curling coning off Team McCarville’s strong performance at the Scotties.
UPCOMING EVENTS: The Fort William Curling Club is preparing for a busy start to the season. The Bearskin Airlines Hope Classic will be held Oct. 21-23. A full slate of 48 tams are expected as the long running fund raiser for cancer research celebrates its 25th anniversary event.
Meanwhile, if you planning to play in the World Series Bonspiel set for the Fort William club, Nov. 4-6, you should get your entry in soon. There are only 11 spots left for the planned 32-rink event. Teams are required to register online at www.fortwilliamcurlingclub.com or call the club if you need help to sign up.
The Fort William Curling is also reminding members of the semi-annual meeting. It is set for Sept. 29 with symposium at 6 p.m.
LOOSE ENDS: The Loose Ends curling league will hold registration sessions at Port Arthur Curling Club on Oct. 5 and Oct. 6 from 1-3 p.m. and Oct. 12 from 5-6 p.m.
Loose Ends is a retired seniors league that curls Monday and Wednesday afternoons from 1-3 p.m. New members are always welcome. First game will be Oct. 17.
If you have upcoming events, information or bonspiel results you want to report in this column, please submit by Monday each week to johncameron14@gmail.com.
