The Thunder Bay Kings are down to their last chance of making the “final four” dance at the Ontario under-13 AAA hockey championship at Fort William Gardens.
Cole Coristine scored a hat trick as the Sun County Panthers shutdown the Kings 7-0 on Friday — resulting in another win-loss day for the host team.
The Kings are 2-3-0 entering their final round-robin game at the seven-team event. A win against the Whitby Wildcats today (2 p.m.) would likely punch Thunder Bay’s ticket to the semifinals on Sunday.
First-place Markham Majors also need to defeat Whitby in the first game this morning for the Kings to have a shot. If it all falls into place Thunder Bay and Whitby would sport identical 3-3-0 records, with the Kings winning the head-to-head tie-breaker.
“The kids just have to come out ready to go,” Kings head coach Jason Disher said after Friday’s loss to Sun County. “They weren’t ready. Plain and simple, they weren’t ready. They didn’t start playing until the third period.”
Sun County opened the scoring just 22 seconds in. Matthew Taylor put one over the glove of Carter Johnson. Taylor struck again two minutes later to open up a 2-0 lead.
Ethan Townsend made a couple of early stops including a penalty shot save on Cooper Disher with 6:17 gone.
The Panthers increased their lead to 3-0 56 seconds into the second frame. Alex West jammed in a loose puck. Roman Shtefan padded the margin to 4-0 and Coristine connected 20 seconds later for a 5-0 margin.
Kainaan Macgillivray came on in relief of Johnson at 5:06 of the second period.
Coristine notched his second of the game at 12:29 for a 6-0 Panthers lead. The Panthers scored four goals in the middle frame. Coristine completed his natural hat trick with a shorthanded marker with 2:22 left in the game accounting for the final score. His shorthanded goal was the only special teams marker of the game. Both teams had two minor penalties each.
“We didn’t have many shots on (Townsend) until the third. He played good. . . We have to come ready (today). We have to beat Whitby. We beat Whitby we might be in,” said Jason Disher.
Townsend made 17 stops for the shutout. Johnson shouldered the loss in the Thunder Bay net. The Panthers fired 24 shots at the Thunder Bay net.
Jace Voortman has nine points on two goals and seven assists, tied with Brady Nash (five goals, four assists) for the team lead.
“That was a tough one there,” said Voortman. “We’re a bit tired but we have to come back ready tomorrow to have a shot. . . . I think every team in this tournament is beatable, to be honest. (Today is) going to be a hard one but I think we can do it.”
Earlier Friday, Thunder Bay defeated the Ottawa Valley Titans 6-3. Cooper Disher scored a hat trick and Voortman had a goal and four assists as the Kings survived a late third-period scare.
With the score 4-1, Calum Mason scored for Ottawa with 5:03 left to narrow the margin to two. Spencer Greenhalgh scored shorthanded with 1:26 left to pull the Titans to 4-3. Disher scored on the powerplay with 57 seconds left and then scored 34 seconds later to punctuate the win.
Markham leads the tournament with a 4-0-0 mark.
Justin Boudreau has five goals and five assists to lead Markham in scoring. Colton Cribari and Carter Cross have nine points each. Maddon Walsh has eight helpers to lead the event in assists. Jack Samek and Jaxson Staley have six points each.
Markham and Nickel City (3-0-1) square off in the final game of the round robin today at 4 p.m. Both squads have two games today and could potentially face each other in the battle of the undefeated.
