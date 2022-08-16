Despite not being as highly touted as some, Trevor Letowski certainly persevered en route to a solid National Hockey League career as a player, that now continues as he prepares for his second season as an assistant coach with the Montreal Canadiens.
Displaying a gifted skill-set on the ice that saw him star in the Ontario Hockey League with the Sarnia Sting, and win a gold medal for Canada at the 1997 World Junior Hockey Championship, he was taken in the seventh round, 174th overall, by the Phoenix Coyotes in the 1996 NHL Draft.
Letowski became a point-per-game performer in the AHL with the Springfield Falcons in 1997-98. He was called up and made his NHL debut with the Coyotes back on New Year’s Day 1999, against the Dallas Stars.
He went on to collect his initial league goal a couple of appearances later by scoring in a home-ice victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Looking back on the 616 contests he played in the NHL, over nine seasons, Letowski knows full well how much the game has changed since he suited up.
“In my opinion, the game has never been better than it is today,” he said. “I played the game in the ‘clutch and grab’ era. It was extremely difficult to get into space to create offense five-on-five. The game is now tailored for players to be able to showcase their abilities.”
Another major difference from his playing days is what NHL clubs have to offer to their charges today.
“There are way more resources at the player’s disposal; to maximize performance,” Letowski said
“It’s a huge difference, from say 10-15 years ago. When I played, we had four or five coaches’ total. Now there are four coaches on the bench, two video coaches; an analytics department; a player development team; a sports science team (strength & conditioning); a high performance/mental skills coach; a nutritionist, etc.”
Now as a member of the Canadiens’ coaching staff, Letowski is not the only one that made the most of their opportunities to get where they are today.
Head coach Martin St. Louis and assistant Alex Burrows were both undrafted in the NHL.
Add in newly appointed member of the staff, former defenceman Stephane Robidas, who like Letowski, was only a seventh-round NHL Draft choice.
While St. Louis went on to have a hall of fame career, the other three also chipped in extensively, combining to play nearly 3,600 games in the league and provide nearly 1,900 points between the four of them.
Having that distinct accomplishment of succeeding while overcoming the odds is something Letowski feels the Habs’ staff can use to their advantage.
“Because all four of us played in the league for a significant amount of time, I think we share some important values,” the Thunder Bay Kings alumnus stated.
“You need to work hard everyday and you need to be a good teammate. You need both, just to give you a chance.”
Building on that, Letowski also said: “We also understand how difficult it is to establish yourself in the league and we realize there was someone along the line that really believed in us and gave us the opportunity to show we could play. We try to support our players as much as we can. We all can relate to the ups and downs of a season.”
Now one season in as a coach in the NHL, he looks back at his initial campaign with Montreal with fond recollection, despite the Habs’ up and down campaign.
Among the highlights for him were: “My first game. Just being back in the league, was a special day. I respect the league a lot and it felt great to be a part of it again.”
The evening the Canadiens recognized a legend also made a deep impression on him.
“I'll never forget the night that Guy Lafleur was honoured at Bell Centre, after he had passed away,” reminisced Letowski.
“Gives me goosebumps. There was so much emotion in the building that night. It was amazing to see how much of an impact one-man was able to make on that city.”
Looking ahead to another year with the blue, blanc, et rouge, Letowski relishes what his position with such a storied franchise has to offer.
“The stakes are high. It's so competitive. I love the grind of an NHL season. Things are moving very quickly. There’s a new challenge everyday. Building new relationships with staff and players. It is a privilege to be a part of it.”
Tom Annelin’s column appears weekly in The Chronicle-Journal. Contact Tom at tommyhockey@tbaytel.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.