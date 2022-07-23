For Trevor Lane, a checkered flag in one hand is just as common as a bottle of water in the other upon exiting his car after a race.
The Thunder Bay dirt track competitor is the undisputed king of the Bay Lock & Security Hornets division nine weeks into the inaugural season at the new Thunder City Speedway.
Ten features races. Ten victories.
“It is a total surprise to me,” Lane said in a phone interview on Friday — two days after claiming the latest feature win at the Wednesday Night Series. “Sure I put in a lot of work in the winter. You work on it all winter. Every week I put 20 hours of work into it for four minutes of fun. It’s surprised me what’s been going on out there.”
Lane, 48, is one of the more experienced drivers among the nine or 10 local drivers who take part weekly in the Hornets class. Of the five divisions (the others being midwest modifieds, modifieds, street stock, super stock) at Thunder City, Hornets is the newest of the bunch, having been around the United States for just two or three years. Hornets involve using cars without altered engines or parts. Like other disciplines, the cars involved still need regular maintenance.
“We have elevated tires, but you can’t touch the engine. . . . So it comes down to driver’s skill,” said Lane, whose 10 feature wins is head and shoulders above the total of other drivers at Thunder City, including Dave Simpson (midwest, super stock) and Darren Wolframe (street stock) with four victories a piece.
Lane — piloting his 2002 Acura RSX — has also won 10 of 11 heat races this season. Cameron Ellis is the only other Hornets driver to taste a small victory.
Lane has been a regular on the Thunder Bay Autosports Club’s ice racing season on Lake Superior since 2002. It’s clearly helped.
“Ice racing makes you a lot smoother driver with throttle control,” Lane said.
When Mosquito Speedway reopened for the annual Dirt Track Nationals in 2014, Lane entered the ice racing class and enjoyed success — it was Lane’s first time hitting dirt tracks since he was a teenager running a handful of heats at Riverview Raceway for his cousin, Jeff Lindsay.
The new regime running Thunder City Speedway include brothers Norm and Louis Nadin (co-owners) and Rick Simpson (race organizer).
Wednesday night races draw upwards of 2,000 to 3,000 fans in the stands, making dirt track racing the new premiere regular sports event of the summer in the Thunder Bay area.
Thunder City Speedway was the brainchild of the late Richard Schutte, a longtime racer and administrator.
“What they’ve done out there is amazing,” Lane said. “It’s all a learning experience for everyone. They’re doing awesome.”
Due to the lower number of entrants, top-finishing results pay less than the more established divisions. Lane said he earns $200 per feature win if there are 10 or more entries. The prize drops to $150 if there are less than 10 drivers that week.
However, Lane’s rivals — Ellis, Tyson Broennie and Justin Tougas — are starting to close the gap at the track.
“I had a couple of big-lead wins. I have some guys coming up now. They’re staring to work on their cars,” said Lane. “You win in the garage, you don’t win on the track. They’re starting to get closer. It’s getting a little hectic for next week with the big payoff coming.”
The season will honour Schutte this Wednesday with a special event where the purse is five times the normal amount across the board.
While pocketing a better payday is appealing, Lane admits he races out of pure passion and money isn’t his top priority. He has won a four-cylinder feature race during Canada Day weekend at Emo Speedway outside Fort Frances and may enter that circuit’s special Fall Fair money doubleheader in four weeks. He has no plans to travel to the U.S. to race this season.
“It’s the (high) cost of fuel to go around the States,” said Lane, who has worked at Emco Corporation as an industrial pipe salesman for 30 years. “I like running it here. It’s kind of just a hobby. We have camping and stuff here on the weekends (with family).”
