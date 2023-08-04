There will be former champions at every turn during this weekend’s Strathcona Invitational. That’s likely to happen when dealing with the longest standing men’s amateur golf tournament in Thunder Bay.
For the 93rd year, competitors will converge on Strathcona Golf Course for qualifiers followed by traditional match play.
Defending champion Scott Wilke is back to defend his regular division title. Wilke is the automatic No. 1 seed. The rest of the 15 players in the championship flight will be determined after an 18-hole qualifier on Saturday.
Wilke is one of nine former winners at the event.
Other contenders are six-time champion and current Strathcona club titleholder Robert Cumming, district amateur champion Jeremy Kirk, last year’s runner-up Ryan Pietila, former three-time winner Brett Shewchuk, 2021 winner Conor Carr and recent junior standouts Nathan Lepore, Jack Moro and Dallas Burgess.
“We’ve got a lot of the big names, that’s for sure,” said Randy Robinson, the co-chair of the Invitational and a former champion himself (1993).
If Cumming were to reach Monday’s final and win, he would tie Barry Caland for the most regular division crowns in Strathcona history with seven. Caland, who is synonymous with the Invitational’s history over the past 25 years, won’t be in the same field as Cumming and Co. He turned 50 last year and will try his hand in the seniors division (50-60). The other two age groups are super senior (60-70) and masters (70-plus).
Cumming, 46, surged up the list with a pair of Strathcona wins in 2018 and 2019. He reached the
Robinson said the local field and fans should keep a close watch of Invitational newcomer Evan Barley of Marathon. Barley has been ruling the North Shore amateur circuit this summer.
“He’s dominating on that side of Superior. . . . Playing lots. Comfortable in tournaments. He won the clubs at (Peninsula).”
Former champions making returns to this event are Mark Willianen (1983) and Dave Ferguson (1984). Willianen had been sidelined in recent years after a car accident and Ferguson lives in Saskatchewan, but made plans to return to Thunder Bay to play, said Robinson.
A little history could also be made should Tony Stokaluk be the last one standing in the masters division on Monday. Stokaluk is a past regular, senior and super senior champion. Robinson said Stokaluk is one masters crown shy of becoming the Invitational’s first-ever “grand slam” winner.
Some notables who registered to compete are now out, including former champions John Valley, who won the regular crown 50 years ago in 1973, Jordan Gehl and past district amateur champ Colin Sobey.
Charities will again benefit from the Invitational. Revolution Belting will donate money to P.R.O. Kids for every eagle and Nesbitt Burns is funding kid golf clinics.
Action starts with qualifying in the seniors, super-seniors and masters divisions today.
