It was 110 years ago this month that a very significant event in our community’s sports history took place.
On May 24, 1910, 21 runners lined up along May Street to participate in the first-ever running of the Fort William Daily Times-Journal Ten Mile Road Race.
The planning for the event began in April of that year when the Times-Journal announced that it would sponsor an annual road race with a desire to promote healthy and clean sport.
Sponsorship of road races, especially by newspapers, was very popular at that time. The Winnipeg Telegram and the Hamilton Herald also sponsored races in their communities, with Hamilton’s Around the Bay Road Race dating back to 1894, which was three years earlier than the famous Boston Marathon which began in 1897.
Promotions for the 1910 race noted that the top three finishers would receive ‘handsome’ trophies which would become the property of the winner following the race. Prior to the race the three trophies were put on display in the window of McGimsie & Martin’s store on Simpson Street.
The public was encouraged to venture downtown to view them in advance of what was being billed as the biggest sporting event of the year. One hundred and 10 years later two of those trophies, including those presented to the first and third place finishers, are on display at the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
Prior to the start of the inaugural race local physician, Dr. R.J. Manion, who would go on to serve as the leader of the federal Conservative Party during the late 1930s, was on hand to ‘test the bellows’ of every runner to make sure they were fit for the challenge. Two would-be participants were advised not to run. The race was started at 10 a.m. by Fred Mitchell, using a nervous police Chief William Dodd’s gun.
The 21 runners, who had each paid a 50 cent entry fee, took off from the starting line in front of the Times-Journal building which is today home to Victoria’s Cupboard.
Thousands cheered on the runners as they made their way along the course. The newspaper accounts of the day stated that neither city had ever seen anything like it. The fact that the race wound its way through the streets of Fort William and Port Arthur was the perfect recipe to fuel the sports rivalry that existed between the twin cities.
When the crowd was made aware of the fact that it was a Port Arthur runner who was in the lead, many in that city “requisitioned automobiles, street cars and rigs and hastened to Fort William to witness the finish.”
They were not disappointed as that runner, John Edwards of Port Arthur’s Maple Leaf Amateur Athletic Association (AAA) hung on to the lead to win the inaugural race in a time of 57 minutes flat. Edwards received his first place trophy from Fort William Mayor L.L Peltier during a presentation held at 3 p.m. that same day at Arena Park.
The other runners in that inaugural race finished behind Edwards in the following order Zephr Chenier, Eric Smeaton, Rex Symes, J.C. Hymers, John Greenwood, George Marks, Thomas Williams, Bert Coynes, Jules Boileau, Sidney Frankland, B.H. Bands, Andy Russell, Harry Parish, William Perry, Giuseppe Battan with some runners finishing up short of the finish line including Secondo Boccioletti, Arthur Degre, Alfred Matthews, Joseph Rabb and A.E. Thornham.
The second year of the race included participants from outside the region. In 1911 the famous Cree runner from Norway House First Nation, Joe Keeper, finished the race in a time of 54:50, a record which stood until 1936. When Keeper returned in 1913 he did so as an Olympian, having finished fourth at the 1912 Stockholm Games in the 10,000 metre run, the best ever by a Canadian.
A reported 20,000 spectators turned out to see him win the Times-Journal 10 Mile race for the second time. The race was cancelled from 1915 to 1919 due to the First World War and started up again in 1920 and continued throughout the 1930s, until world affairs once again intervened with the Second World War forcing the cancellation of the event following the 1939 race.
In 1949 efforts were made to revive the race by Branch 6 of the Royal
Canadian Legion.
Although somewhat unsuccessful in their first attempt, they were able to bring it back to life in the 1960s, going on to sponsor it until 1989. Since that time other sponsors have taken over the race at various times throughout its history including Lakehead University, Bell Canada, Shoppers Drug Mart and the current race sponsor the Thunder Bay Professional Fire Fighters Association.
One need only lookat old photos or read recollections of past runners to realize how much running attire and training methods have changed.
In a past interview Joe Dorota, who ran in the 1930s, recalled wearing leather soled shoes. Paul Werk, who ran in 1949, remembers wearing bowling shoes and having a pre-race breakfast of steak and milk which earned him a second place finish.
When Lorne Allard ran in 1951, he did not have anything for breakfast and crossed the finish line in first-place wearing boxing shoes with rubber soles sewn into them.
The 10-Miler, as it has come to be known, has evolved from a competition for elite runners to one which welcomes people of all abilities and ages with those original 21 entrants having grown to a high of over 700 individual runners and 50 plus relay teams.
This year’s race was scheduled for today (Victoria Day) before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the event was scrapped.
While the familiar sound of the starters pistol will not be heard, longtime participant Gary Young is organizing a virtual race to do his part to continue the races rich and proud tradition.
Until next time, keep that sports history pride alive and stay safe.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.