Hockey fans get ready for the Lakehead Junior B Hockey League’s latest expansion team, the Current River Storm.
R&R Floor covering Inc., owned by Ryan Untinen, is teaming up with Peter Danielson, owner of Thunder Bay Floors, to sponsor the new club which makes its debut in the fall of 2022.
There is a board of directors and many are invested to make this dream a reality.
The dream of a junior hockey team comes with a rich hockey history.
Ryan’s son Robbie (a golfer who also loves hockey) will be heavily involved. Some may recognize the name Ted Tucker, known as Uncle Ted to the Untinen family. Ted was a very good hockey player from Thunder Bay who played for the California Golden Seals of the NHL in the mid-1970s.
Ryan played for the Current River Thunder Blades and that team won a championship. Current River was a hockey hot bed and the new owners are hoping to return the magic.
Fans will also remember Ray Untinen. a Thunder Bay Twins strongman who was tough as blades.
The Current River Storm will be holding try outs so stay tuned for more information. The Storm’s home base will be Current River Arena. The Storm is allowed to sign players starting on June 1.
In a telephone interview with Robbie Untinen said he was pumped for the new venture.
“This means a lot to our family to continue junior hockey in Current River,” he said. “I am looking forward to taking on a lead role and step up for the sport of hockey. Hockey roots run deep in our family even though I am a golfer.
“I did play hockey too. I want to do this as a family with my dad. I have heard the hockey stories from my dad and I am looking forward to making these hockey memories together,” Robbie added.
So far, the Untinen family has put a lot of money and work into this venture. They would like to acknowledge all those who have helped along the way. First all the members of the board there are 18 of them without their support this would not happen. More thanks go out to Josh Gribben. the president of LJHL and Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro, who also helped to make this dream a reality.
Robbie wanted me to know a few other tidbits.
“I was coached by Bobby DePiero and he taught me a lot. He will be an advisor. He played for the University of North Dakota, professionally in Europe and for the Italian Olympic team. I am thankful for his help. I also would like to mention Lorne Vis. He has done so much for hockey in Thunder Bay and is also a mentor to me,” he said. “I ’m thrilled to do this with my Dad. I feel like through the pandemic, people are now ready to get out and support hockey. That that old dressing room in the Current River Arena saw many different games. Some of the stories told will never be forgotten. We are just thrilled to see if we can get the same support as they got back in the days of the Thunder Blades.”
Any venture is a risk. For all those involved let’s hope this hockey risk is one worth taking.
The Lakehead Junior B Hockey League is comprised of the Thunder Bay Bandits, Schreiber Filane’s Falcons, Thunder Bay Northern Hawks, Nipigon Elks and now the Current River Storm.
The expansion team will play 15 home games during the 2022-23 season and hopefully some playoff games. So get ready Current River: A Storm is coming.
Johan Vass is a Thunder Bay-based writer. Reach her at jvass@tbaytel.net.
