Looking to make a jump in German hockey circles, Thunder Bay’s Ken Latta has earned a promotion in an effort to help his current club, the Weiden Blue Devils, make their way to the next level of competition.
Having served as Weiden’s head coach since 2017, Latta has stepped down as Weiden’s head coach, a position he has held since 2017, to take over as the role of general manager of the third division side.
The club’s new major share holder, Chief executive officer Stefan Ziegler, has also hired Latta as his personal hockey consultant for the organization and the Ziegler Group, along with having him assume the GM duties.
The Ziegler Group generates over $500 million Euros of business and boasts 1,200 employees within 18 companies across Bavaria.
They have extensive interests in timber and lumber as well as logistics, mechanical engineering, decoration and prefabricated house construction.
Ziegler’s long-term plan is to have the Blue Devils move up to the DEL2, the No. 2 ranked league in Germany.
A change in ownership came about midway through this season and Ziegler was quick to let Latta in on his plans.
“I had been coaching this club since 2017, but things changed when Stefan Ziegler took over as the major share holder half way through this season,” the 58-year-old Latta said.
“Stefan called me into his office one day and through a number of lengthy meetings, he explained his short and long-term goals to me,” added the former Philadelphia Flyers draft pick back in 1981.
What the new person in charge had to say certainly intrigued Latta.
“I thought to myself, this will be an interesting position and after several meetings, I said yes.”
Latta first made the move overseas following a successful playing career in the Ontario Hockey League where he amassed 191 points in 237 games with both the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds and London Knights from 1979 through 1983.
After playing professionally in Germany for a number of years, Latta first turned to coaching over there back in 1996 and most recently had a run of 11 seasons behind the bench before making the transition to his current role.
The Blue Devils roster presently boasts a trio of Canadians, including Latta’s son Louis, who holds dual citizenship after being born in Germany.
Some of the club’s early aspirations are to make postseason, which they will, as they currently sit in 10th spot in the 13-team Oberliga Süd standings.
“Like all playoff teams, you want to go as far as you can go,” Ken Latta said. “Due to COVID, the playoff system in the league has been adjusted to suit the situation.”
With the influx of capital into the organization and under Latta’s stewardship, Ziegler’s plan is to make a step up in German hockey.
“Our long-term goal is to move the club into the DEL2, where I was an assistant and head coach for close to eight years,” he provided on discussing the league in which he was named Coach of the Year in 2011.
Among the other major improvements Ziegler has on the go is renovating their arena, the Weiden Ice Stadium, that currently holds just over 2,500 for hockey. They are also looking to add a new VIP and business lounge while a new restaurant will be built.
On tap will be an expansion of the pro team’s dressing room as well as add a new fitness room will and office spaces for the staff.
Busy days lie ahead for Latta, who is fluent in German, as he has plenty of duties put on his plate by Ziegler.
“I’ll be responsible for acquisition and personnel management of the sports staff from coaches, medical staff, trainers, etc. There is also scouting players for upcoming years and putting the team together with contract negotiations.
With big goals in mind, the challenge should be interesting for the longtime hockey man from the Lakehead.
Tom Annelin’s column appears weekly in The Chronicle-Journal. Contact Tom at tommyhockey@tbaytel.net.
