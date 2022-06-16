Olivia Walsh notched a hat trick as Advanced 1 Stop defeated Traction Gold 8-1 in recent action in the Thunder Bay outdoor women’s soccer league gold flight action.
Two clean sheets for Dell Mechanical in the second tier as Olivia Czipf recorded a brace in a 4-0 result over Velocity and her side played out a goal-less tie with Traction Silver.
The latter also went on to defeat Mr. Lube 2-0 thanks to efforts from Kat Meo and Kaitlyn Sloan.
Mr. Lube did respond in style though, shutting out Velocity 3-0 with Mya Miller completing the scoring with an early season hat trick.
It was a promising start for newcomers, the Bears, in the bronze flight. Jenna Agombar scored twice in a 6-1 win over PB Carpentry and was on target again, along with Laurel Augruso in a 2-0 result over Daniars. A positive response though from Daniars saw a 4-0 blanking of Impact Promotions. Tricia Sampson netting twice for the victors.
Bianca Hennessy scored both goals for Eclipse in a 2-0 win over Impact. Taylor Cyrek posted the lone strike to give Cheadle’s Champs a narrow 1-0 victory over Legends.
A strange start to the men’s Division I schedule, with all four teams recording a win and a loss in their opening two games.
CF Valencia started well with a 4-0 triumph over the Chill, but then fell 2-1 to the Balotelitubbys, the division’s first-year team. However, the Balotelitubbys were then soundly beaten 5-0 by Rainbow, who in turn fell 7-1 to the Chill.
In Division II action, Anthony Tassone led the way as Roma Bakery doubled up Dudely Rangers. Eat Local Lions claimed the points with a 4-1 win over the Gladiators.
A Francesco Scopacasa goal was enough to secure Dynasty FC a 1-0 win over Superior Rush.
Mars FC edged the PA Big Dogs 3-2 with Dave Hoier, Lukas McArdle and Govind Suresh each on the scoresheet.
In USL League Two, the Thunder Bay Chill continue their homestand this weekend as they host Minneapolis City on Friday at Chapples Park. Thunder Bay (1-1-2) is looking to edge up the table after a 1-1 tie with Peoria City FC last week.
Meanwhile, the Chill youth as they hosted WSEU as part of the Winnipeg league schedule. Both the under-13 boys and girls went undefeated and look forward to further competition this weekend.
On the high school pitch, the OFSAA boys and girls championships were awarded in London, Ont., earlier this month. The St. Patrick Saints girls, the Thunder Bay champions, failed to reach the medal round, while the St. Ignatius Falcons boys were eliminated in the quarterfinals.
———
PRO/INTERNATIONAL WATCH: Call it a mixed week for the Canadian men’s national team. After a contract dispute saw missed training sessions and exhibition play cancelled, the team finally returned to the field.
Canada cruised to a comfortable 4-0 win over Curacao before a disappointing 2-1 loss to Honduras.
Canadian women’s star player, Kadesha Buchannan, has signed a three-year deal with Chelsea in England.
Toronto FC return to Major League Soccer action after the international break and take on the New York Red Bulls on Saturday afternoon.
The final three spots for this year’s Qatar World Cup have now been claimed. Wales defeated Ukraine 1-0, Australia beat Peru after a penalty kick shootout and Costa Rica got by New Zealand 1-0.
The top two clubs in the English Premier League bolstered their respective lineups.
Champion Manchester City have signed star striker Earling Haaland from Dortmund and Liverpool have splashed out 85 million pounds on Benfica forward Darwen Nunez.
John Rider’s column runs in The Chronicle-Journal. Reach him at jrexp@tbaytel.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.