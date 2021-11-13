Brock Aiken had his statement game of the OUA hockey season so far.
The sophomore goaltender from Thunder Bay made 40 saves as his Lakehead Thunderwolves defeated the Ryerson Rams 2-1 on Friday night at Fort William Gardens. Lakehead is now 2-3-0.
Both schools have split the first two games of the series with the finale tonight at 7 p.m.
Aiken, who came on for starter Blake Weyrick in Friday’s loss, shut the door on the Rams (2-2-0) in the third period with 12 saves.
Geoff Dempster scored the winning goal at 7:15 of the third period, breaking a tie by beating Ryerson’s Garrett Forrest with a clean shot over the blocker side from the slot on a feed from Greg Smith. Smith had opened the scoring for Lakehead 6:30 into the first period.
Jacob Kamps of the Rams knotted the game in the second period for Aiken’s only blemish on the night.
Forrest finished with 34 stops. Smith and Dempster each collected two points after assisting on each other’s goals. Dylan Massie had the other assist on the Smith’s opener.
NOTES: Friday’s attendance was 1,667. . . . Rams defenceman Aaron Hyman is the younger brother of NHLer Zach Hyman, a member of the Edmonton Oilers. . . . Forres stopped LU’s Spencer Blackwell on a second-period penalty shot.
HOOPS TEAMS OPEN AT HOME: Samantha Keltos led a balanced attack with 13 points and Muskaan Waraich added 11 as the Brock Badgers defeated the Lakehead Thunderwolves 61-44 in OUA women’s basketball action Friday at C.J. Sanders Fieldhouse.
The Thunderwolves fell to 0-3. Both teams meet again tonight at 6 p.m.
Ally Burke was LU’s top scorer with 12 points. Alexia Giroux added 10. The Thunderwolves only posted single-digit scoring numbers (seven and six) in the second and third quarters.
In the men’s game, Brock beat Lakehead 91-85. Badgers’ Tajinder Lall led all scorers with 28 points. Michael Okafor was LU’s top point-getter with 22. Dylan Morrison added 16.
