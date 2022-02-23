The Dylan Johnston rink are Tbaytel Major League champions once again.
It took two years through a year cancelled by the pandemic but Johnston and his teammates Brennan Wark, Chris Briand and Kurtis Byrd successfully defended their title as the Thunder Bay Major League of Curling wrapped up its 46th season Saturday at the Port Arthur Curling Club.
Johnston won the crown out of his fifth-place in the standings of the 15-team Thunder Bay competitive league, last defeating the senior rink led by Mike Desilets 6-3 in the final.
It was a tightly contested game as the Johnston team, coming off a third-place finish at the Northern Ontario men’s provincial the prior week, made the most of steals in the fifth and sixth ends to open up a 4-1 lead against Desilets.
The two ends saw lots of rocks in play with Desilets forced to tough shots to the score, but just missing by inches each time to give up the single points.
Desilets and his supporting cast of Scott Henderson, Dale Wiersema and Bill Peloza battled back, generating a deuce in the seventh end to cut the Johnston lead to one. However, Johnston, who was gunning for a personal sixth straight title, made the most of hammer in the eighth end to score two and close out the championship victory which was good a $1,200 payday.
“You have to beat the top teams in Thunder Bay so winning the major league is a big thing,” said Johnston, who has been one of the best players in the city since coming out of juniors 13 years ago.
Johnston lost the Canadian junior final in 2009 to Brett Gallant, the bronze medal Olympian on the Brad Gushue rink. Gallant back then represented Prince Edward Island before joining up with Gushue.
Johnston’s third Wark, also lost the Canadian junior final in 2012, skipping against another good player in Alberta’s Brennan Bottcher, who is now the reigning Canadian men’s champion.
The $800 for losing the final may often what was a tough loss for Desilets and his reigning Northern Ontario senior champions. It was the second time in four years the team of Desilets, Henderson, Wiersema and Peloza lost the major league final.
“We didn’t win,” Peloza told teammate Wiersema after the loss Saturday when the Desilets’ second reflected on what was a strong finish by their team who are preparing for another run to defend their Northern Ontario senior title starting with regionals at the Kakabeka Curling Club in two weeks.
Team Desilets reached the championship final by opening with a win in their final round robin game last Wednesday over Jonathon Vellinga to leapfrog Al Hackner and qualify for a top-seven finish.
On Saturday, Team Desilets needed a hard fought 5-3 victory to knock off the to-ranked Kory Carr foursome in their semifinal match. Carr and his team of Tyler Stewart, Travis Potter and Jamie Childs had earned a bye to semifinal for their first place finish in the regular season round-robin.
The day started with Desilets ending the 10-game win streak of Gary Weiss with a 6-3 victory in the quarterfinal round on Saturday morning.
The game was highlighted by a four-ender in sixth end as Desilets gained control of what was a close game.
Johnston’s road to the final was not any easier. First, they had to knock off the seasoned Krista McCarville rink, still in top game shape coming off their runner-up performance at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. McCarville had defeated Johnston in her final round robin game last Wednesday. Johnston trailed 6-4 going into the eighth end, but capitalized with a hit for four to close out an 8-6 victory. In the semifinal, Johnston outscored the No. 2-ranked Team Trevor Bonot 10-6 in a high scoring affair that saw Johnston put a five on the board in the fourth end to take control of the game. It was bit of revenge for Johnston, who had lost to Bonot at the Northerns in Sault Ste. Marie.
Team Bonot and Team Carr picked up $500 each for making the major league semi-finals.
Meanwhile, Team Al Hackner came through the three-draw marathon event Saturday to claim the $400 first-place purse on the eight-team consolation side. Hackner and his rink of Jonah Dupuis, Rob Sinclair and Gary Champagne defeated Team Ben Mikkelsen 5-2 in the final. Hackner, who beat Mike Pozihun 7-5 in the semifinals and Britney Malette 6-1 in the quarterfinals, used steals in the sixth and seventh ends to seal the win over Mikkelsen and his rink made up of Greg Doran, Devin Doran and Mark Blanchard.
Mikkelsen reached the consolation final thanks to a 7-5 decision over Dallas Burgess in their semifinal match and a 5-1 six-end win over Team Vellinga in the quarterfinals.
The major league now looks toward preparing for a 47th season, a season that is hopefully free of dealing with lockdowns and cancellations faced over the past two years from the pandemic.
CLUB REGIONALS: While the major league has wrapped up its season, there is still over two months left to the local curling season with a number of local teams preparing for provincial playdowns.
This weekend, the regional events to qualify for the Northern Ontario curling club provincial playdowns are being held across the region. The provincial championship for women and men club curlers will be held March 24 -27 in Timmins.
The Region 2 qualifier is being played at the Kakabeka Falls Curling Club starting on Thursday. The teams competing and scoring for the event should be available on the Curl NOCA website.
AROUND THE CLUBS: A one-day event to promote girls curling for those in Grade 7-2 will be held March 27 at the Port Arthur Curling Club. Registration is open to the first 40 participants to sign up.
For more details, check out posters at local curling clubs here in Thunder Bay and across the region.
John Cameron’s curling column appears Wednesdays. If you have news on upcoming ‘spiels or bonspiel results in Northwestern Ontario, contact John at johncameron14@gmail.com or call 623-3135.
