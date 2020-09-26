Andre Vaillant looks pretty darn good to me. He is six-foot-two and weighs 230 pounds on days of competition.
I am not a bodybuilding judge. I am a fan of the sport. I have seen many body builders and Vaillant looks perfect to me. He is a long, lean, muscle machine.
The Thunder Bay native has returned home from the North American Championships in Pittsburgh where he competed in the classic physique category. Vaillant plans to earn his pro card.
A body builder has extreme discipline. They must maintain a workout schedule and the diet can be ridiculous to us mere mortals.
Vaillant, who is also a trainer at PUSH Fitness, gives us a glimpse into his workout schedule. Here’s what it looks like:
7 a.m. (one hour of cardio on indoor bike)
Monday - chest and triceps
Tuesday - back and biceps
Wednesday - legs (hamstrings)
Thursday - shoulders
Friday - arms
Saturday - cardio, abs
Sunday - legs (quads)
20 minutes of posing practice after weightlifting.
The secret to Vaillant’s success is really no secret at all.
“I would have to say diet is definitely the most important part by far,” Vaillant says. It is followed by weight training and cardio, but the daily consistency for 16 weeks or so is key.”
While Vaillant trains alone, the bodybuilding gig is not a solo job.
“It is really important to have support through this process. I would really like to thank my wife Megan,” he says. “She really helps me stay on track and is very supportive of how much time I put into this bodybuilding.”
Going into the competition Andre Vaillant had his heart set on a top-three finish. I thought he could do it. He looked good and he prepared. I also like the fact he had very distinctive facial hair.
Bodybuilders generally do not compete with facial hair and I thought the judges would remember him and it was a good move.
Vaillant put himself on a stage at the Wyndham in downtown Pittsburgh and he put that body up against the best in the game. He finished sixth and he should be very proud of that. Sixth on the stage, but No. 1 in our hearts.
Dave Palumbo is a big wig in this sport. Palumbo is the owner at Palumbo’s Pythons and Boas, and the president at RX Muscle.com and Species Nutrition.
“Very proud of the conditioning you brought to the stage,” Palumbo told Vaillant at the competition. “People don’t realize you dropped about 15 pounds of muscle to make this classic division. Next year as a bodybuilder you’re going to shock a lot of people.”
Those are nice words from someone who knows way more about this sport than I do.
I saw a post on Vaillant’s Facebook page that read: “You don’t know self control until you have tried to go on a diet in an Italian household.”
I know those words to be very true. Your friends and family are very proud of you.
To anyone that could use support in getting healthy, Andre is a solid personal trainer and he does meal plans to help others out as well. Andre is the son of Jim and Josy Vaillant if that sounds familiar it is because they are owners of Vaillant Florists and Irma’s Bridal Boutique.
The Vaillants are a beautiful family and they have a son to be very proud of in Andre. Those are good genes.
Johan Vass is a Thunder Bay-based writer. Reach her at jvass@tbaytel.net.
