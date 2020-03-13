Northwestern Ontario-based hockey teams and leagues are also feeling the major impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
On Thursday, the Superior International Junior Hockey League suspended the remainder of the regular season and playoffs. A game between the Thunder Bay North Stars and the Thief River Falls Norskies scheduled for Fort William First Nation Arena in the evening. It was to be the North Stars’ second last game of the regular season schedule.
Hockey Canada then suspended all sanctioned activity, including the Dudley-Hewitt Cup in Fort Frances and the Centennial Cup national junior A tournament in Portage La Prairie, Man.
SIJHL commissioner Bryan Graham called Thursday a whirlwind day as the inevitable became a reality.
“Everything was just so accelerated over the course of the day. Every other hour, someone was pulling the pin,” he said. “You have to be so preventative at this point where it’s at.”
While most are holding out hope for the games to return, Graham said an extended break puts an end to the season especially as out of town players begin to leave Thunder Bay.
“With everything on hold here, every day that ticks off the calendar is one less day teams can have playoff games, leagues can determine to get to the next step along the trail,” he said.
All Hockey Northwestern Ontario branch playoffs, including the AA atom, peewee, bantam and midget tournaments being held in Thunder Bay this weekend, are cancelled until further notice. Games started Thursday at Delaney Arena and Fort William Gardens. Over 35 teams were expected to play games over 80 games over a four-day stretch.
The scheduled best-of-five HNO major midget AAA series between the Thunder Bay Kings and the Kenora Thistles is also cancelled.
The Kings minor midget (under-16) team will be forced to stay home after the Ontario Hockey League announced they were cancelling next week’s OHL Showcase Cup in Toronto. The OHL Cup is an annual tournament where the Kings prospects show out for scouts ahead of the major junior hockey league’s draft.
The Thunder Bay Queens rep clubs’ seasons are effectively over with the end of the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association playoffs.
Meanwhile, the Lakehead Thunderwolves women’s hockey club team were notified there would be no American Collegiate Hockey Association Division II national tournament. The Lakehead program had won the championship in 2017 and 2018.
Earlier Thursday, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) briefed the media on the coronavirus situation in the region. No cases of the virus had been reported in Thunder Bay as of Thursday afternoon although the unit stressed it’s just a matter of time before someone here becomes infected.
“I think overall the risk for acquiring COVID-19 in Thunder Bay right now is still fairly low,” said Dr. Janet DeMille, medical officer of health with the TBDHU. “We have no concrete information there is any community spread.”
As for events such as the HNO branch playdowns continuing in the city, the threat level is not high.
“I think a hockey tournament that might be happening now is at lower risk of being an issue,” Demille said before Hockey Canada made its ruling Thursday night. “However, going forward if we have more broad community spread, things like that might be worthwhile looking at not having them.”
It turns out all the hockey governing bodies were in agreement with Demille.
The Lakehead Junior Hockey League opened its playoffs on Thursday night with Game 1 of the semifinal series between the defending league champion Northern Hawks and the Schreiber Filane’s Falcons. During the game, word came down of the suspension of play.
The Hawks defeated the Falcons 11-3 in what will turn out to the last sanctioned game this season in Thunder Bay for now.
The other semifinal series would have pitted the Fighting Walleye against the Nipigon Elks.
The city of Dryden also lost an event as the organizers of the Northern Bands Hockey Tournament announced on social media on Wednesday that the tourney has been cancelled.
“While this is unfortunate for all involved including the city and our local businesses, it is very understandable given the COVID-19 concerns and the effects this virus could have in our northern communities,” Dryden CAO Roger Nesbitt said in a news release.
Event official say they anticipate the Northern Bands tournament will resume in 2021.
The Fort Frances Muskies high school boys and girls hockey teams won their respective Northwest titles, but will not be competing at the now-cancelled OFSAA championships in southern Ontario.
—With files from Jodi Lundmark
