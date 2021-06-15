The Thunder Bay Truck Centre Dirt Nationals has a new home.
Organizers of the race announced on social media on Monday the eighth edition of the local auto races will be making the move from Mosquito Speedway to the new Dairy Queen International Speedway in September.
More details on the change will be released on Friday.
Held every September since 2014, the Dirt Nationals is the only stock car racing event in the city’s district.
The Dairy Queen track, located off the corner of Cooper Road and Highway 130, is making a new push to finish construction over the summer after being paused during the COVID-19 pandemic. Founded by Richard Schutte, the speedway started its development in 2012.
Despite the pandemic, the Dirt Nationals were held last year with no fans in the stands.
Meanwhile, the Emo Speedway, located outside of Fort Frances, is planning to hold another modified season this summer.
