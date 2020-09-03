The U16, U15 and U12 Thunder Bay Thunder girls fastpitch teams travelled to Manitoba on the weekend of Aug. 15-16 to compete in the Manitoba Provincial Championships which would be their only competition of the 2020 season.
In their first season the U12 team did Thunder proud as they finished with a 1-2 record advancing them to A side Sunday playoff by run differential.
In their first game they had a hard-fought battle against the Brandon Heat, who eventually ended up provincial champs. Thunder Bay fell 9-5. In their second game they lost a nail biter to McDonald 15-14. The lead changed many times throughout the game making an exiting finish.
In their third and final round robin game they pulled off a big win against a solid St. Paul Aces team, beating them 19-6. In this game their offence really pulled through and had solid defensive performance as well. Their efforts in this game had put them at a three-way tie with a 1-2 record, advancing to the A side semifinal on run differential. In their fourth and final semifinal game they had a lead but unfortunately lost 9-5 to Hamiota, knocking them out of the tournament.
In their second season the U15 team also had a good showing posting a 1-3 record. The record did not do they team justice as they battled hard in every game staying in it to the end. In their first game they dominated posting a 11-0 shutout against a solid McDonald team. In their second game they were in it to the end but came up short to the Souris Cardinals 5-2.
Their third game ended up being their toughest contest of the weekend as they lost to the eventual provincial champion Brandon Heat.They battled hard for four innings strong before the Heat pulled away with a six-run inning to close out the game. In their final game against Manitoba East St. Paul Aces the girls showed another strong effort but fell short and had tough 9-7 loss. The Thunder was in this game to the very last play and narrowly missed advancing to the championship round.
In their third season the U16 team ran into a really tough division posting a 0-4 record. Despite their record, the girls still played extremely well and played above their potential and expectations. They kept games close and competitive all weekend. In their first two games they lost to Bonivital West and Virden.
In their third game they started to feel their bats and had a lot of base runners but ended up falling short to the Virden Gold Rush.
In their fourth and final game the girls kept improving and showed great effort and dedication but again just falling short and losing to the Heritage Victoria Hakws.
With a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and having roughly 45 days less practice and playing time than the Manitoba teams, the girls made the Thunder organization extremely proud!
Their efforts, attitudes, and representation of Thunder Bay deserve an A-plus.
Corey Jonasson is the president of the Thunder Bay Thunder girls fastpitch program.
