Happy Labour Day weekend! I still cannot believe that the summer of 2021 is coming to a close.
It seemed to have gone by so quickly which is no doubt due to the fact that unlike last year, the past few months saw us starting to return to some type of normalcy. I was fortunate to be able to make a quick trip to southern Ontario to visit my family and friends, including being on hand to celebrate my Mom’s 89th birthday. Another trip was to Dryden which saw my second attempt at fishing the rich waters of our region.
While I did help add to the dinner menu with a couple of landed fish, I did not manage to retain my Walleye Wonder Woman title, but I will be back next year to try again. I also spent quite a bit of time on the links with the extra dry and hot weather helping my ball roll a little further, which is always a good thing.
Speaking of golf, the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame was able to host our Fred Bragnalo Memorial Golf Tournament in July which helped raise some funds for our non-profit organization, as well as, celebrate a number of our outstanding athletes and builders of sport who were on hand for the event.
Congratulations to our Front 9 winners Wayne Fortes, Gary Nistico, Jared Rosenfeld and Max Ukraniec who were representing the Westfort Maroons and Back 9 winners Doug Demeo, Dan McIlwain, Ken McIlwain and Murray McIlwain.
A number of other sporting activities took place this summer and it is nice to see that things are gearing up for a sport-filled fall and winter. Volunteers are being recruited for the 2022 Scotties Tournament of Hearts which are slated to take place at Thunder Bay’s Fort William Gardens from Jan. 28-Feb. 6, and curling leagues and hockey teams are starting to register members and players.
Fingers crossed that everything will be able to move ahead as planned, although as the past few months have shown us, nothing is guaranteed when it comes to event planning these days.
I was pleased to see that high school and university athletics are also starting to ramp up. We often don’t realize just how important something can be in a person’s life until it is taken away from them unexpectedly.
That was so very evident when it came to the negative impact that the lack of sports had on our youth during the COVID-19 shutdown.
As activities director for the Lakehead District School Board, Dave Pineau recently stated, it was a tough year-and-a-half not seeing kids participate in sport.
While academics are at the core of secondary-school education, I strongly believe that the ability for our youth to participate in other activities during their school days, whether it be sports or the visual or performing arts, makes for a much better high school experience. When people are touring the displays at the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame, or are talking about the good old days, it is often the time they spent proudly representing their school that brings out some of their best memories, and some of their bragging rights.
One of the research projects that we have undertaken at the Sports Hall of Fame is to help update the records of the Superior Secondary Schools Athletic Association (SSSAA). As you go through the various past champions lists it becomes evident that there have been some great rivalries over the years, as well as some changes amongst the various high schools in our city.
St. Patrick High School opened in 1928 but did not start to enter the sports rivalry world until the mid-1950s. The building that currently houses St. Pat’s was originally opened as Fort William Vocational Institution in 1931 which then became Selkirk Collegiate and Vocational School in 1957, before becoming St. Pat’s in the late 1980s.
The recycling and renaming of schools is nothing new with a number of examples over the years. The former Port Arthur Collegiate Institute now houses Lakehead University law school. The former Hillcrest High School was originally constructed in 1928 as Port Arthur Technical and Commercial High School before changing its name in May of 1958. Hillcrest closed in 2009.
Gron Morgan High School operated from 1963 to 1991 before being reopened in 1994 as elementary school Ecole Gron Morgan. Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School first served as Northwood High School from 1963 to 1996 and St. Ignatius was the former home to Lakeview High Schoolwhich operated from 1957 to 1990.
It is interesting to see how certain high schools were dominating in certain sports over the years. For example, Lakeview High School may not have garnered a lot of titles on the grid-iron but on the basketball court the Lions varsity boys were unstoppable throughout most of the 1980s, just as their wrestling teams were on the mats in the 1960s and 1970s, a position taken over by St. Ignatius for much of the 2000s, who also dominated boys soccer for many years.
To say that Fort William Collegiate Institute, which opened in 1907 and closed in 2005, dominated senior high school football in days gone by, would be an understatement, with the Blue Bears claiming 34 titles in the 47 seasons spanning the years 1913 to 1959. The Selkirk Rams owned much of the 1960s with six senior football titles throughout that decade and the Churchill Trojans had a successful drive for five in the 1990s.
The 1930s produced track and field stars from Fort William Vocational while the 1940s and 1950s saw Port Arthur Collegiate and Port Arthur Tech students consistently tear up the track, a running tradition carried on by Hillcrest’s Green Machine during the 1970s and 80s.
The Westgate Tigers were a force to be reckoned with on the volleyball court with their varsity boys claiming five consecutive titles from 1966-70 much like Hillcrest’s girls varsity spikers who won seven out of eight possible titles between 1998 and 2006.
Hammarskjold has been at the top of the pack in track and field meets and cross-country running lately, just like the Vikings dominated the SSSAA team cycling and badminton titles during the 1990s.
More recently schools such as La Verendrye and Superior are making their mark in local high school sports history.
When people look back on SSSAA champions lists in the future there will, unfortunately, be some empty spots for the past couple of academic years.
Here’s hoping that trend will not continue, and that our student athletes will once again be competing against each other for the right to proudly see their school’s name added to the record books.
Until next time keep that sports history pride alive and stay safe.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
