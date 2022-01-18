From a place on the roster of a Stanley Cup-winning team, to being a record-setting stalwart in the American Hockey League, Pete Backor was a quality defenceman who excelled in the game.
As a 17-year-old defender, Backor began his junior career locally in 1936 with the Fort William Knights of Columbus side.
A year later Backor played junior with that same club, while also competing in the senior hockey ranks with the Fort William Forts, and contributed at nearly a point-per-game clip from the back-end with 40 in 41 combined outings, including 27 tallies.
Heading to southern Ontario in the fall of 1939, Backor spent the next five seasons playing defence for the St. Catharines Saints of the old OHA senior loop.
He went on to wrap up his time there first among blueliners in career points with 124 in 136 games played, which also placed him third all-time among all skaters on the Saints in the OHA.
With lineup spots limited and National Hockey League clubs dressing only 14 to 15 skaters in any given contest during the war years, Backor earned a place with the 1944-45 Toronto Maple Leafs.
In that season, the Leafs, who also featured another Lakehead great, in Gus Bodnar on their squad, went on defeat legendary coach Jack Adams and his Detroit Red Wings in a best-of-seven affair that went the distance. Toronto nearly let a three-game lead get away.
Joining Toronto’s AHL affiliate, the Pittsburgh Hornets, to commence the 1945-46 campaign, Backor was a standout on the blueline, earning AHL first team all-star laurels in his initial season in the league.
Backor then started the following campaign with the Hollywood Wolves, who competed in the Pacific Coast Hockey League, and played along the likes of fellow Lakehead product Harold Bradshaw, and another individual, who would eventually become part of Maple Leafs’ lore, in the iconic Bill Barilko.
Backor was recalled to the Hornets on New Year’s Day, 1947. That year marked the beginning of eight straight he resided in the town on the banks of the Ohio, Allegheny and Monongahela rivers.
Pittsburgh was a place of great success for Backor, as over that span, as he went on to earn four more first team all-star nods. With five of those league honours to his credit, it ties Backor for the most in AHL history, joining the likes of the great Johnny Bower as
well as Frank Mathers and Fred Glover.
Among his other accolades gained as a member of the Hornets was serving as their team captain in each of his final four seasons with the club.
This included being the first player on Pittsburgh to hoist the Calder Cup AHL title in 1952.
Backor wrapped up his pro career in the Steel City in 1954, finishing as the franchise leader in career games played at 534, along with 60 more in the playoffs.
He was also second in assists with the organization at 218, sixth in points (278), and was tops in penalty minutes, having spent 442 in the sin bin.
With his legacy earning him induction into the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame in 1994, while still being richly deserving of entering in the AHL version, Pete Backor remains firmly entrenched in our community’s storied hockey history.
Tom Annelin’s column appears weekly in The Chronicle-Journal. Contact Tom at tommyhockey@tbaytel.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.