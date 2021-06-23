We are excited to announce that football coach David Battistel has been awarded the OFSAA Colin Hood Award, recognizing a coach that has been committed to the success of school sport.
Battistel started his coaching career at St. Patrick High School in 1999 as an assistant coach of the junior boys football team. In 2003, he took over as head coach, and two decades later he is still going strong.
During this tenure, Battistel has won three Thunder Bay high school championships (2002, 2018, 2019), developed many athletes that have gone on to Canadian university and Canadian Football League playing opportunities and modeled sportsmanship and dedication to all of our athletes and coaches.
While working as an instructional lead and advancing his coaching certification, Battistel was raising two young boys that he is now proudly coaching.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
