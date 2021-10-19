For anyone growing up from the 1930s through the 60s, Bee Hive hockey cards were undoubtedly one of the most popular promotions ever to involve the National Hockey League.
To this day they remain equally as admired by collectors and aficionados of the game.
Dating back to 1933-34, the St. Lawrence Starch Company Limited of Port Credit, Ont., in suburban Toronto, began promoting and producing black-and-white cards of NHL players that would continue for most of the next three and a half decades.
A fair number of the cards created included those who hailed from the Lakehead.
The marketing genius of the company offered these collectibles who anyone who saved the tops of the products as a proof of purchase, such as Bee Hive Corn Syrup, and redeemed them in return for cards being sent their way.
According to the archives in a book published and released a few years back highlighting the Bee Hive phenomenon, in its heyday, over 2,500 cards a day were being shipped to anxious fans of the promo.
In all, 604 NHL players were featured during the span of production.
Those local products who had a Bee Hive of themselves in the first 10 years of its run included: Charlie Sands, Jack Adams, Jimmy Ward, Bud Poile and Gaye Stewart.
From there, many more, who called the Lakehead and area home, were featured, such as: Gus Bodnar, Larry Cahan, Dave Creighton, Alex Delvecchio, Lee Fogolin Sr., Bruce Gamble, Pete Goegan, Edgar Laprade, Danny Lewicki, Pentti Lund, Calum (Baldy) McKay, Rudy Migay, Bud Poile, Don Raleigh, Benny Woit and Stewart.
There was even apparently a card released erroneously dubbing local legend and Detroit Red Wings great as Bill Delvecchio.
In all, there were three sets of Bee Hives produced: 1934-45, 1947-64 and 1964-68 before it was discontinued due to rising endorsement fees, photography, mailing and administration costs.
During its tenure the company also offered tie clips and rings as part of their successful redemption process.
You can learn more on this by visiting www.beehivegoldenyears.com.
SO LONG, ERNIE: The local hockey and baseball community lost a longtime and dedicated volunteer this past week with the passing of Ernie Malone.
For many years, like a Ted Lynch at North End, or Ben Rasmussen with Volunteer Pool, Current River’s Murray Robinson and referees like Roy Lamore, Ernie was one of those recognizable figures in Port Arthur when you walked into either Grandview or Current River arenas.
Always there with a booming hello and a well-placed opinion on the state of the game, when chatting with him, Ernie was always involved for the right reasons and never had a personal agenda.
Coaching the Current River Comets with Marvin Mercier and Ed Leeson, that included a lengthy stint as their midget AA bench boss, he provided his guidance to hundreds of players over that span.
Always well respected, he also gave his off-ice time and efforts, without fanfare, to the Port Arthur Minor Hockey Association and also served as Thunder Bay Minor Hockey’s first-ever registrar, making sure all the player, coaching and trainer cards were looked after and properly registered with Thunder Bay Amateur, now Hockey Northwestern Ontario.
Ernie was also always there when needed during week-long national and provincial events, be it heading up the timekeepers and scorekeepers for every match-up, or whatever was required.
Equally involved in baseball in the city over the decades, Ernie faithfully volunteered behind the scenes.
He was truly one of those who gave of his time without looking for adulation or recognition, but without whose efforts, the games would have not gone on.
Hockey in Thunder Bay was always better off with the likes of Ernie Malone.
He will be missed.
