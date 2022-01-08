Once again, the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on all sports and the Lakehead Thunderwolves varsity teams are no exception.
“It’s very disappointing from the athlete and sport perspective that our season is on pause right now, which puts everyone in limbo, a tough place to be,” said rookie interim women’s volleyball head coach Brett Hagarty. “Especially for the athletes who have been working so hard this whole season and dedicated so much of their time and energy.”
While acknowledging the need for safety and keeping the hospitals from being overloaded Hagarty is part of an OUA initiative to keep the high-level status of all Canadian university sports alive during the pandemic.
“Recently there’s been a push from the OUA to declare the athletes as having ‘elite amateur status’ which would allow us to practice and play during these shutdowns,” said Hagarty. “Many of our athletes from all sports go on to be professional athletes, Olympians, all these things.
“It’s very relevant in Thunder Bay with our cross-country team. All of those athletes are national team members, many of whom will be training with our national team. We don’t have that status in the OUA. . . . There are a lot of moving parts. There’s been a recent push over the past week or so from a lot of OUA schools — Ryerson’s been leading the charge. Every school has quickly followed suit.”
December athlete-of-the month and Thunderwolves co-captain Virginie Franks weighed in on the shutdown.
“It’s a little frustrating right now with everything going on,” said Franks, who plays right side on the court. “I follow a lot of players on Instagram and all that. We’re not considered ‘elite amateur athletes’ which is kind of frustrating on the whole OUA and college athletes as well. . . . Hopefully we can back to training before we start playing. It’s frustrating that our season is already shortened. It sucks that some of our games are, once again, cancelled.”
Hagarty, a Ryerson Ram alumni, actually played against Franks. LU veteran left side Megan Nahachewsky, setter Hannah Shortreed and left side Rebekah Hara have also played against Hagarty. Franks was delighted to have Hagarty as her mentor this year.
“When we played (Hagarty) we actually scouted her a lot. She’s a phenomenal player. She is short, but she has a lot of power. She’s really smart with her hitting. From that I had a lot of respect for her,” said Franks.
“When I heard that she was going to be our coach I was very excited. I thought, ‘Ooh, I could definitely get some great feedback from this player who was one of my favourite players in the OUA.’”
The season is shut down until at least Jan. 26, unless the OUA makes inroads with its appeal. If the season were to resume at that point, Lakehead would lose a weekend series against Windsor (1-2), leaving seven of nine scheduled games intact.
Vanessa Chorkawy will become head coach in 2022-23. She and Hagarty compare notes all the time. Hagarty has had an opportunity to guide a rookie-laden squad with few expectations to the next level, and is having a blast doing it.
“Huge learning experience just working with all of these athletes at this level, working within the department with other amazing coaches. I’ve been able to learn so much. I feel so lucky to have this super unique opportunity,” she said.
Lakehead experienced early success in late October in a home exhibition series against Providence University College Pilots, taking seven of eight sets. However, the Thunderwolves are 0-5 in OUA play so far.
“It’s going to be huge. And it’s going to happen,” said Hagarty in anticipation of LU’s first conference win. “We’re in a pretty tough division. The West of the OUA is definitely very challenging. It was great for us. We got exposure to some great volleyball, but also tough in the sense that we have to really work hard and play very well to get our wins. I know, I know it’s going to happen.”
Lakehead has not won a single set through five November contests. They lost 25-20, 25-20, 25-12; 25-18, 25-20, 25-19 at home against McMaster, and dropped nine sets against the Western Mustangs.
“We have to learn how to deal with those nerves,” said Hagarty, alluding to a set they were up 16-12 against Western in their third match. “We have to figure how to score when the set is on the line. We’ve been in those situations a couple times now. It’s really good for them to learn in those in those sets. Hopefully in the new year we’ll be able to convert those experiences and get some wins.
“It’s absolutely a rebuilding season for this team. They (Lakehead) didn’t have a coach for all of COVID,” she added. “We’re playing against Western. They have 21 athletes. They can essentially have a new line every night. We had 10 girls travel to that tournament. When we have three girls on the bench and you have to play back-to-back-to back matches, it’s definitely a game changer. Next year, we’re going to get some new recruits in, we’re going to fill out the team a bit.”
Brooke Eberherr, a top recruit from 2019, will likely rejoin the fold next year.
“There’s eight athletes who have never played in the OUA and never played at this level,” said Hagarty. “This first half has been huge learning and now they know what it’s about. . . . I just think the second half of the season is open and up for grabs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.