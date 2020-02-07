Swimmers from across Northwestern Ontario competed at the 2020 regional long course championships, sponsored by TBayTel.
The swim meet took place at the Canada Games Complex and included an extra swim session where athletes competed in the long distance 800-metre and 1,500-metre freestyle events.
The Thunderbolts swim club dominated all four sessions in the pool, amassing 4,170 points to take the overall championship.
“Seeing the whole club, from the youngest ones to the top athletes moving forward in the same direction is a source of great pride for me,” said Bolts coach Tommaso Panizza. “It means the whole coaching staff is doing a great job and most importantly, it means our swimmers are growing and they are nurturing the love for this sport.”
Ten-year-old Jillian Thompson won multiple medals over the weekend.
“I love the feeling of the water when I am swimming,” said Thompson. I was so happy about my 200 m and 800 m freestyle swims.
Scoring big for the Bolts were the age group high point winners, including Taylor Brown (age 8-under), Marco Martino (age 8-under), Sawyer Puumala (age 9-10), Matthew Foulds (age 11-12), Kaitlyn Luu (age 11-12), Sam Chisholm (age 13-14) and Lindsay Puhalski (age 15-plus). Individual high point awards are given to those athletes who score the most points in their age group.
“I had a great swim meet, especially the 200 m freestyle,” said an excited seven year old Marco Martino. “I swam hard, I love swimming, I love my swim friends, all the kids are so nice and we all try to swim really fast.”
“I was super proud of my 200 (IM) race that I swam for the first time,” said eight year old high point winner Taylor Brown. “ The Thunderbolts are the best. I’ve made really great friends and I like how the older athletes have coached me,” added Brown.
Two swimmers had perfect weekends; Kaitlyn Luu and Matthew Foulds won all 9 of their individual events.
“I have been working really hard in practice I am happy on how I did and I am especially happy with my national rankings,” said Matthew Foulds. “I felt like I had a really good 200 m backstroke and 400 m freestyle. I want to thank my coaches and teammates for all their encouragement. ”
Gold medal winners included Rudy Balabuck, Nikolas Black, Max Chisholm, Jed Demillo, Fenn Dobson, Tye Dobson, Evander Dunn, Leo Fay, Luke Foulds, Daniel Giardetti, Molly Hunt, Ella Hupka, Abby Gignac, Isabel Harri, Hannah Johnsen, Dante Martino, Emily Murphy, Tori Niittynen-Dreifelds, Jamie Puhalski, Eduardo Sandoval, Kenzie Thompson, Reid Thompson and Ethan Van Weeghel.
“I am very encouraged by the performances of the Thunderbolt swimmers,” said senior coach Andy Ritchie. “There were many excellent races and many best times. There were also a number of club records broken. Our swimmers are developing confidence and setting ambitious goals for the future.”
