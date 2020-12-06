Personal trainer and Nexus gym owner Kyle Rayner reached out to let me know about an athlete who has been working hard and deserves all the accolades out there.
I am hoping the story of Stephanie Bisignano will motivate all of us who need it right now. I asked the professional strongwoman how her change —her transformation — started.
“About five years ago I needed a change in my life. I felt sluggish, unhappy with my body, had poor coping skills and was unmotivated,” Bisignano recalled. “My friend Sarah trained with Kyle Rayner and had amazing success, so in August of 2015, the day I landed a full-time permanent position at my job after I graduated college, I messaged Kyle to start personal training with him.
“In the first year, I lost 65 pounds. My friend and I would go support him when he would do local strongman competitions, and then she started competing and I remember watching all of these strong women and thought how inspiring, fearless and amazing they were,” she added.
“I was too anxious to compete at first, but I started falling in love with lifting heavy weights and doing the unique strong woman style events. I started being more excited about the weight I was lifting rather than the weight I was losing.”
Soon those butterflies were gone. All that was left was power.
“I ended up signing up for my first show in 2017 and it was a regional qualifier for CAASA provincials and I had no idea how it was going to go,” she said. “I remember walking out for the first even shaking, and I had absolutely no game face other than looking like I might throw up. I ended up placing first in the middleweight women’s division, signed up for the second qualifier and placed first again. That same year, I won Thunder Bay’s Strongest Woman, and then won provincials and qualified for nationals where I placed seventh. And the rest is history.”
The strongwoman admits it was not and easy road.
“I always knew I had it in me to do something special in life, but I always allowed my anxiety to hold me back. Through strongwoman, I have learned what I am capable of, who I am, who I want to be, and what I am willing to endure to get there. That’s part of my biggest motivation. Knowing that we all have the capability to be great inside of us, we just need to light that fire and find our path. And strongwoman is my passion.”
The journey continued for Bisignano when she achieved a podium finish at every competition, placing first in regionals and provincials, and ending eighth at nationals.
Bisignano became the first Thunder Bay strongwoman athlete to compete in pro/am competitions across the country, and was third against some of the pro women in one of the shows.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic broke, halting Bisignano’s season. Still she is one of Ontario’s first professional strongwoman in history alongside Holly McRae and Hayley Randal.
Bisignano is looking ahead in what will hopefully be a post-pandemic world. She has a string of top competitions lined up for 2021 which could take her to Ohio and Florida.
“My ultimate goal is to compete at next year’s Strongest Woman in the World and qualify for the Arnold Women’s Pro the following year,” she said.
Whatever you would like to accomplish it starts with the first step. Then add dedication and determination and you will get there. Bisignano is proof of that. The first thing we need to do as a community is beat COVID-19.
Stay safe and stay strong.
Johan Vass is a Thunder Bay-based writer. Reach her at jvass@tbaytel.net.
