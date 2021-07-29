In early summer of 1973, coach Jim Spavital put his Winnipeg Blue Bomber squad through their training camp paces.
Despite the heat, and flocks of voracious mosquitoes, the players went through full contact, full equipment practices. Twice each day. Players back then generally used training camp as a means to get into shape for the long season ahead. Spavital ran his players hard, and relentlessly.
That is not the case anymore. Due to an abbreviated training camp, with no pre-season games on the schedule, the Bombers have one scheduled practice each day (when they are not cancelled due to excessive smoke in the air).
“I went through those two a days, but it’s the science now,” current coach Mike O’Shea said.
O’Shea suggests that players require gaps in time between practices to achieve optimal performance. Considering the length of the season, and the continuous physical demands on professional football players, it makes sense to minimize any unnecessary strain to allow players to compete at a high level. That is particularly so when, as the defending Grey Cup champions, the Blue Bombers will have the proverbial target on their backs all season long.
As O’Shea notes, “Players engage in year around conditioning now. They are in shape upon arrival here.”
Overall, the Blue Bomber players are thrilled to be back. Homegrown wide receiver Nic Demski describes it as “good camp” so far. He has been working hard, but acknowledges that he leaves the “carbs to the side” at meal time as he came into camp a little heavier than he would have liked.
Offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick bristles with anticipation at the raising of the Grey Cup banner at IG Field on Aug. 5 prior to the opening home game against the Hamilton Tiger Cats.
“It will be great to have a full building,” Hardrick said. “The fans have been so great and are like family to me.”
He is delighted that the CFL is back and states that is enough of a reason for the fans to be excited.
Tiger Cats all-star wide receiver Bralon Addison has provided the Blue Bombers with some ‘bulletin board’ material, suggesting it would be “sweet to spoil” the Grey Cup celebration the night of the opening game.
“I don’t know how you can spoil that,” O’Shea said. “The banner is going to be dropped regardless.”
“We focus on what it takes to win games and that wouldn’t be one of them.” He expects that the energy in the stadium will be “electric” and that “it will be exciting for all the players to get back out on the field.”
The Blue Bombers have now switched practices from a subsidiary practice field back into the friendly confines of IG Field. Hardrick had never contemplated the possibility of not playing before the screaming throngs of fans anticipating the long-awaited defence of their Grey Cup championship.
And there is a reasonable chance of the Big Blue repeating as league champions. A strong veteran core including last year’s defensive player of the year Willie Jefferson, quarterback Zach Collaros, Grey Cup MVP Andrew Harris and two-time defensive player of the year Adam Bighill will lead the team into this year’s football wars.
Bighill, in particular, is primed and ready for the season, not taking any days off during training camp. O’Shea states that Bighill always demonstrates a ‘high level of consistency” and “approaches his craft like no other.”
Some concern exists about the status of Harris, however, as he has been kept on the sidelines for much of the pre-season. O’Shea is optimistic that Harris will be ready when the season gets underway.
The first game is approaching rapidly. It will answer many questions about the impact of a pre-season unlike any other in CFL history. One thing is for certain: The coaches, players and fans are thrilled and delighted beyond measure to have three down football back after a 20-month absence.
Let the games begin.
Kevin Cleghorn is a Thunder Bay-based lawyer and member of the Football Writers of Canada. He will be periodically covering Winnipeg Blue Bombers games for The Chronicle-Journal this season.
