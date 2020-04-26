The perfect storm. That’s the best way I can sum up the Thunder Bay Bombers’ unlikely championship win at the 2005 Allan Cup.
The title-clinching 4-3 win over the Montmagny Sentinelles was played 15 years ago this past Friday in the western bordertown of Lloydminster, Sask./Alta.
Before Derek Levanen’s Cup-winning goal in overtime, there were so many factors that went the Bombers’ way while they were being assembled a few months earlier.
The owners lockout which eventually shut down the 2004-05 National Hockey League season had a trickle-down effect throughout the sport. NHL veterans moved to pro leagues in Europe, pushing talent off rosters. AHLers became UHLers and ECHLers. In turn minor leaguers were forced into a hiatus.
The roster put together by Bombers general managers Albert Drake (also a player) and Dean Filane was littered with fan favourites. The Bombers were coached by the recently retired Vern Ray, a burly defenceman nicknamed “Chief” who played for the old Thunder Bay Colonial/United league team.
Dave Joubert, the son of longtime trainer Gaetan (Frenchy) Joubert, was Ray’s assistant, while Rob Monty was the equipment manager.
The core of the veterans on the Bombers had played with or against Ray or had similar double-A pro experience, including Mike Figliomeni, Neal Purdon, Omer Belisle, Sean McEachern and Barry McKinlay.
Jeff Ricciardi, another former pro, would be the team captain. Ricciardi, Kevin Hoogsteen, Steve L’Ecuyer, Joe Ritson and Steve Dumonski all landed on the Bombers partly because of the spill-off of pro talent due to the lockout and also due to the natural phasing out of their careers and into a “normal” life.
Hockey was still in their blood and the opportunity Drake was offering was hard to pass up.
Thunder Bay’s youth on the team came in the form of seven members of the Lakehead University Thunderwolves men’s hockey team who had either graduated or left the program. Goaltender Cory McEachran, defencemen Mike Jacobsen, Matt Kenny, Tyler Williamson and forwards Jeff Adduono, Robert Hillier and Craig Priestlay had all been recruited by then-LU coach Pete Beliveau since the Thunderwolves started in 2001.
Trevor Abraham, Levanen, Tyler Bruno and Scott Sutton were the recent junior and college graduates on the squad.
Drake and defenceman Ed Atwill were the least experienced of the Bombers in terms of playing at a high level. Atwill was a regular on the local commercial league scene.
And yes, the Thunder Bay Bombers were named after the fictitious team
that battled Rob Lowe’s squad in the 1986 hockey movie Youngblood.
———
The non-Hollywood Bombers started penning their own script in early April of 2005 at Fort William Gardens when they swept the best-of-three Ontario final against the established Aylmer Blues to earn a berth to the Allan Cup. The victories turned heads and had senior hockey fans scrambling to get a glance at Thunder Bay’s roster.
To save money, the team decided to take a Winning Streak charter to Lloydminster. My then-sports editor, John Nagy, managed to get me a spot on the bus. John was very familiar with most of the players on the Bombers, having covered the Colonial and United league for The Chronicle-Journal in the 1990s. He said he wasn’t surprised they had
upset the Blues.
Maybe “Nags” pushed to send me with the team because he had an inkling bigger things were ahead.
At first, I was the outsider just hitching a ride and the players were planning to have a little fun with me. There were harmless rumblings in the back of the bus of locking this Villagracia sports guy in the bathroom (or as Dumonski pronounced it, “Bat-troom”) for the majority of the run through Manitoba, but cooler heads prevailed.
Just to bw safe, I never dared venture near the bus’s bat-troom. Thank God for scheduled rest stops.
Some on that bus weren’t as lucky as me. Let’s just say McKinlay may have broken some social distancing rules if such a thing existed in 2005.
———
After a 22-hour ride, the Bombers arrived in “Lloyd” with little fanfare. The Horse Lake Thunder, led by former Calgary Flames star Theo Fleury and Vancouver Canucks tough guy Gino Odjick, were the favourites to win the Allan Cup. Rumours swirled that the recent pros were being paid by the First Nation band that owned them which would be a no-no in
an amateur tournament.
Horse Lake’s star power coupled with the NHL stoppage also resulted in improved media coverage for this Allan Cup, which was held before the Memorial Cup and the world men’s championship. The local TV affiliate was feeding game footage to the main sports networks and some of the top writers from the surrounding area, including Edmonton Journal icon Jim Matheson, were in town for the entire event. With no NHL playoffs, even the Stanley Cup paid a visit to Lloydminster that week.
Clearly, the main attraction was Fleury and his bid to return to the NHL after suffering personal setbacks. We cannot appreciate the growth Fleury has undergone to become a leader and advocate these days without looking back at those rocky times.
The Bombers, meanwhile, were greeted with looks that screamed, “You’re not the Aylmer Blues. Are you in the right place?” There certainly was an underlined feeling that the team didn’t play enough games to earn the right to be here. Still, Thunder Bay (formerly Fort William and Port Arthur) already had quite the history with this tournament thanks to the Twins winning four titles in the 1980s. Teams from the Lakehead had won nine total championships and appeared in six other finals during the 95-year history of the Allan Cup.
Again, it’s all about timing.
The timing wasn’t great for the Bombers in the two pool games. Thunder Bay was shelled 8-3 by the Mid West Islanders and fell 5-2 to the Sentinelles. Montmagny stormed back from a 2-1 first-period deficit, scoring four-straight goals to keep the Bombers winless.
Thunder Bay was forced to play a quarterfinal game against the Border Kings, who went 1-1-0.
The Bombers’ biggest problems came in the discipline department. They surrendered 15 power play chances in two games.
Vern Ray wasn’t having it. After Vern skipped the post-game media conference, the two of us chatted on the record behind the arena and Chief let loose with a memorable rant on how his team won’t change their style of play which he felt was being over-officiated to put it delicately.
“Maybe we have to go out there and play like a bunch of (expletives) and play a (No Body Contact) game so we don’t get any penalties,” Ray said at the time. “I highly doubt that. We play hockey the way it’s supposed to be played. We play it with pride. If we’re going to get screwed by the referees because that’s our style, so be it.”
———
Players get the message and carried their coach’s fire into the weekend. The quarterfinal was a different story. Mike Figliomeni opened the scoring at 9:56 of the first period against the Border Kings. It stayed that way until Thunder Bay blew open the game with four goals in the third period for a 5-0 win to silence the packed barn.
Hoogsteen, who missed all of the pool games due to work commitments and injury, truly made a difference for this team with his presence. The former NCAA standout was coming off a solid stint in the European pro leagues and his conditioning and game-readiness was on display.
A wild showdown followed in the semifinal versus Horse Lake. McKinlay ripped two booming power play bombs from the point to go with Joe Ritson’s marker for a surprising 3-0 Thunder Bay lead before the game was 12 minutes old.
Odjick got one back before Robert Hillier scored a key goal for the Bombers late in the first period to restore a three-goal lead. Good thing too as the Thunder roared back with four unanswered goals of their own to take a 5-4 edge. Another late Bombers strike, this one from Joe Ritson, with 49 seconds left in the period tied the game.
Dumonski unleashed the palpable hit with the would-be winning goal in a tight third period. McKinlay completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal from long distance to ice the game.
Final: Thunder Bay 7, Horse Lake 5.
Fleury was held to just one assist. McKinlay didn’t come to the press conference so I left the media trailer to go to the locker room to speak with him. In my absence, Fleury went full “Fleury” with the cameras on. He blasted organizers and the Thunder’s competition and anyone else listening. Thankfully, Matheson lent me his tape recorder to get some of the Fleury quotes.
“We brought awareness to this tournament,” Fleury said. “Every single ticket for this event was sold out. Why? Because of the Horse Lake Thunder. Not because of the Thunder Bay Bombers or Lloydminster. . . . It was because Horse Lake was here, and that’s the only reason this tournament was a success.
“The only reason this tournament’s sold out is because of yours truly right here. We all know it, and I’m going to say it. Once again Theo Fleury puts hockey on the map once again, when it needs it the most. Right now. And that’s all I’ve got to say.”
Missing that was worth it. McKinlay was my man of the match.
By the time the afternoon final on April 24, 2005 rolled around, the Bombers were playing like a team of destiny. Down 3-1 in the third period, Jeff Adduono netted a huge shorthanded marker and Hoogsteen tied the game with 1:24 left in regulation.
Levanen dug out the puck on a scramble and scored 2:18 into overtime to send the Bombers into a celebratory frenzy. Matheson shook my shoulders while we were in the press viewing area seconds after the goal was scored. He knew I was going to be a busy bee in the immediate future.
McKinlay, Hoogsteen and Cory McEachran drove the ship for the Bombers when it mattered the most. In the three elimination games, Hoogsteen put up three goals and three assists, while McKinlay scored five times to go with an assist. McEachran stopped 97 of 105 shots faced in the those do-or-die contests.
Levanen only recorded a goal and an assist in five games. But the assist was on the Dumonski winner to beat Horse Lake and, of course, the memorable OT tally.
Fans in Thunder Bay will also never forget Levanen’s story of being punched by Fleury during their game when Levanen told the former Stanley Cup champion that he was a big fan of his.
———
I’ve never admitted this to Vern or many people, but I consider that slow jaunt out of the Lloydminster Arena parking lot hours after Levanen’s goal to be another significant moment in Thunder Bay hockey history.
The song Mr. Brightside by the Killers is blaring at top volume from the back of the bus as Vern sits in the front row across from me, quietly holding a can of beer with a look mixed with happiness, exhaustion and relief.
Mr. Brightside is a throwaway, ear-worm of a song about cheating in relationships, but the chorus can apply to sports and the short, yet memorable, journey this club embarked on:
“But it’s just the price I pay; Destiny is calling me. Open up my eager
eyes. Cause I’m Mr. Brightside.”
Vern still doesn’t say a word until the bus is on clear path out of town. Accomplishment. The unknown team that wasn’t supposed to do anything had done it all.
———
We can close the story from there. The reception back in Thunder Bay was memorable as the bus hit its final destination at the Labour Centre to cheering fans for the boys. The Bombers tried to “run it back” as the kids say the following year.
They represented Canada at a showcase senior tournament in Hungary. Ultimately, after failing to reach the Allan Cup tournament in 2006, the Bombers ceased operations before the following season due to escalating costs.
Some of the players joined various incarnations of the Twins teams that made other runs, including reaching the national semifinal in 2011, but Thunder Bay has yet to duplicate the success of ’05.
Not a storm cloud in sight.
———
It may be too nostalgic to note that the Allan Cup win was part of a solid run by most of Thunder Bay’s major sports teams during this five-year span. The Lakehead Thunderwolves men’s hockey team won the OUA Queen’s’ Cup and reached the University Cup final in 2006. Mike Jacobsen and Craig Priestlay rejoined LU that season and came oh-so close to winning back-to-back national amateur titles in two different classes.
The Fort William North Stars won five Superior International Junior Hockey League crowns in a seven-year span up to 2010, including the elusive Dudley-Hewitt Cup in 2006 and drove all the way to the Royal Bank Cup’s Final Four that season.
With the exception of 2008, an area player was on a Stanley Cup-winning team from 2006 to 2010.
The Thunder Bay Queens midget AA girls team won the Canadian Esso Cup nationals in 2010
Curling’s Krista McCarville led her Fort William rink to four Ontario banners in five years from 2005 to 2009.
The Thunder Bay Border Cats baseball team would win their first Northwoods League title just four months after the Bombers’ triumph. The Cats won it all again in 2008.
On the soccer pitch, the Thunder Bay Chill became the first Canadian team to win a Premier Development League title with a championship celebration in 2008.
Even to this day, I still get a kick out of seeing the names from that Bombers team enjoying success and contributing to our city. Ed Atwill is still a volunteer with youth hockey. Atwill’s son, Alex, is a recent OHL draft pick.
Atwill had a little more Cinderella magic in him in 2011 when he came from lower flights to win the Thunder Bay district amateur golf championship.
Albert Drake is still a leader in community fundraising drives. Omer Belisle is a respected educator. McEachran went on to become a hired gun of sorts in senior hockey circles, winning another Allan Cup with Lloydminster in 2007 and a third one as a backup goaltender with the Fort St. John Flyers in 2010.
Dean Filane rose up the ranks of Hockey Canada, serving as the director of senior hockey at one time.
Almost all of the players have had a turn at coaching or training in hockey, whether they’ve stayed in Thunder Bay or not.
As for Chief, I’ve seen Vern around the rink a handful of times, most recently as he cheered on his son, Matt, during last year’s junior B playoffs. Vern hasn’t lost any of his wit and humour.
When the 2010s came upon us, I started to attend less and less games in person. My job shifted gears to an editor who stayed in the office and put our sports section together. In this day and age, I’m not sure I’ll have that kind of access to one particular hockey team like that again. For that, I’m grateful for the experience.
I don’t put up a lot of my work on the walls of my “man cave” at home. I’m the type of guy who will hang my signed photos of professional wrestlers and Edmonton Oilers clocks before any horn-tooting stuff I’ve written.
However, the front page of The Chronicle-Journal from April 25, 2005 featuring the Bombers’ Allan Cup victory is framed and displayed above my bar.
Happy 15th anniversary, gentlemen. Perhaps an encore bow awaits with a future induction into the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
