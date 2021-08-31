WINNIPEG — The storylines for the CFL clash between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders had been set: the long awaited return of veteran Canadian running back Andrew Harris for the Bombers and the surprising, yet meteoric, rise to prominence of rookie quarterback Jake Maier for the Stamps.
On a gorgeous summer Sunday evening in Winnipeg, before 22,806 fully vaccinated and boisterous fans, Harris and Maier both took second stage to an unexpected hero: Bomber rookie placekicker Marc Liegghio. Liegghio’s fourth field goal of the game with 42 seconds remaining resulted in a thrilling 18-16 Winnipeg win.
The game against Calgary marked the first time that the Bombers were coming off a loss in 672 days, ironically to those same Stampeders by a score of 37-33 in week 19 of the 2019 season. The Bombers remain undefeated this season in the friendly confines of IG Field.
The Stampeders were led by Maier after a broken leg sidelined all-star pivot Bo Levi Mitchell for at least six weeks. Maier had a promising beginning in his first start, leading his team in impressive fashion to its first win of the season the previous week against the Montreal Alouettes.
Andrew Harris looked in mid-season form from the outset of the game, running hard and successfully. The 34 year old wound up with 81 yards on 17 carries. Both quarterbacks were sharp early, completing all of their passes in the first quarter (seven for Maier, five for Collaros).
The Bombers hit pay dirt first, with Harris carrying the ball in from two yards for the first major of the game. The touchdown was set up by a nifty 50 yard pass and run play from Zach Collaros to Rasheed Bailey, 44 yards after the catch. A missed convert by Legghio left the Bombers ahead six to three after the first quarter.
Midway through the second quarter, Coach Dave Dickenson called a gutsy long pass by Maier on third and one from their own 24 yard line. It resulted in a completion of 41 yards to Josh Huff who coughed up the ball to Bomber linebacker Adam Bighill. It resulted in a 50-yard field goal by Liegghio and a Bomber lead of nine to six.
The Stampeders stormed right back on the pinpoint passing of Maier. A 75 yard drive culminated in a 17 yard run by Ka’Deem Carey for a touchdown. Maier, playing like a seasoned veteran, was 16 for 16 in passing after the second quarter. The point after touchdown resulted in a 13 to 9 lead for the Stampeders at the half.Maier eventually set a Stampeder team record with 17 straight completions to start the game, in only his second CFL appearance.
The Bombers struck back quickly in the third quarter. Kenny Lawler hauled in a 33 yard pass from Collaros, taking the ball down to the Calgary 44 yard line. The drive stalled at that point, but Liegghio drove home a 42 yard field goal to reduce the Stampeder lead to 13 to 12.
The balance of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth quarter amounted to a war of attrition. Each team was unable to sustain a drive and fought for field position. The loud Winnipeg crowd began to get involved, contributing to one illegal procedure penalty against the Stamps.
A seven play, 45-yard drive resulted in a third Liegghio field goal to restore the Bomber lead to 15 to 13 at the nine minute mark of the fourth quarter. A late fourth quarter drive of the Stamps stalled on the Bomber 26 yard line. A Rene Paradis 33 yard field goal put Calgary ahead 16 to 15, setting up the last minute heroics of Lieghhio.
An untimely roughing the passer call on the Stamps’ Mike Rose (his second of the game) put the Bombers deep in Calgary territory. Liegghio missed from the 35 line on his first field goal attempt but the Bombers were called for a time count violation prior to the snap. Liegghio supplied sufficient leg to sail the ball through the uprights from 45 yards on his second attempt. With a minute to play, the Bombers held a tenuous lead of 18-16.
But Maier had 40 seconds to work with. He steadily moved the ball downfield. The Stamps faced second and ten from the 54 and Maier completed a 10 yard pass to Markeith Ambles to set up the potential game-winning 52 yard field goal with seven seconds to play. Parades was slightly short, resulting in the dramatic Bomber victory and sending the frenzied crowd home happy.
“It’s a pretty exciting feeling hitting a game winner and I’ll remember this forever.” Leigghio told the assembled media amidst his postgame euphoria. Harris spoke glowingly of the performance of his new teammate, stating “He was cool, calm and collected. I’m definitely proud of what he did today, and he’s going to build off that.”
Coach Mike O’Shea was characteristically restrained after the victory.
“It’s not the nail biter that’s a high scoring game that pleases everybody, but it’s certainly a win.”
Quarterback Collaros (16 of 25 passing for 243 yards on his day) put it best when he noted, “it’s far better to be three and one than two and two.
Maier, for his part, continues to perform like a budding superstar. He completed 30 of 39 passing attempts for 307 yards and no interceptions.
Both the Bombers and Stampeders will remain active on Labour Day Weekend. The Bombers play the conference powerhouse Saskatchewan Roughriders in Regina while the battle of Alberta plays out between Calgary and Edmonton in Cowtown.
Kevin Cleghorn is a Thunder Bay-based lawyer and a member of the Football Reporters of Canada. He will be periodically covering Blue Bomber games throughout the 2021 CFL season.
