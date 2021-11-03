There is certainly a buzz around curling in Thunder Bay and area these days with the Scotties Tournament of Hearts less than three months away.
Krista McCarville and her team added to the excitement this past weekend with their big comeback win on national television at the Curling Pre-Trials in Liverpool, N.S., to secure a berth into the Olympic Curling Trials.
McCarville and her rink of Kendra Lilly, Ashley Sippala and Sarah Potts were front and centre Saturday night on the TSN broadcast as fans across the country watched McCarville battle back from a five ender to post a dramatic 9-6 victory in their A-qualifier against the Jacqueline Harrison rink from Dundas, Ont.
While the McCarville rink have a few weeks off to prepare for the Olympic Trials in Saskatoon, Nov. 20 -27, the spotlight will be on the Trevor Bonot rink this week.
Bonot and his Fort William Curling Club rink of Jackie McCormick, Bonot’s sister from Stratton, Ont., Mike McCarville and Amanda Gates are off to Canmore, Alta., Saturday, where the Thunder Bay crew opens play at the Canadian mixed championship starting Sunday.
Bonot, who skipped his Thunder Bay rink to the 2017 Canadian mixed event in November 2016, says he has confidence in himself as a skip heading to the mixed nationals for a third time in five years.
“I think I am a better curler than I was last time when we did win it,” said Bonot, who won it all in Yarmouth, N.S., against Kerri Einarson with a Northern Ontario squad that included his sister Jackie at third with Kory and Meaghan Carr on the front end.
“I still respect everyone there. I think we still have to go and have a good week and play like we can and I think we will be in every game if we do that,” added the 36-year old Bonot, who plays weekly club games at the both the Port Arthur and Fort William clubs
The Bonot siblings grew up in a curling family in Stratton, a town 60 kilometres west of Fort Frances with their dad Bryan, a competitive curler in his own right.
“Yeah, playing with Jackie makes a big difference. She is someone I am always calm around. She makes a lot of shots so that always helps too and she is just a great team player,” Bonot said.
Bonot also has a strong bound with the front end of Gates, who is from Sudbury, and McCarville.
Bonot and Gates are not only best friends, but they have played together at mixed nationals and Canadian mixed doubles in the past.
“Playing with her at a national before really helps,” Bonot said of Gates. “You know get to know how someone functions when they are out of town at a curling event. So we have that going for us. We know each other pretty well.”
As for McCarville, he brings his own experience to the team with a Brier appearance in 2014 with Jeff Currie plus three previous trips to the Mixed Nationals including 2019 with Bonot. This year, McCarville is playing third for Bonot in men’s and the Tbaytel Major League so the two have some chemistry together.
“There is never a problem with chemistry with me and (Bonot),” said McCarville. “I played with him at the 2019 mixed and that is a big reason I am playing men’s with him now. I love his demeanour on the ice, I love his attitude.
“He is really easy to play with. He’s a great player. So I think we have that for sure going for us when we go to the mixed. We will take it from there,” added McCarville who is a teacher at St. Ignatius High School.
McCarville is also the husband of Krista McCarville and both as competitive curlers they juggle busy schedules with work as teachers, but also coordinating sports for their two children, Bella and Kalin.
“It is pretty funny. Krista for a joke showed me the October schedule we had,” McCarville said. “She is so organized she had the whole calendar drawn up everything written on there. Both of my kids play hockey — I know that is four times a week. They both curl especially my daughter is really getting into it so she is on the ice at least four times a week. So with us curling everyday almost, and both teaching which of course doesn’t stay at work it comes home with us, I don’t know how we pull it off, but we do.”
Bonot has developed a reputation as being a mixed specialist. This is his fifth national event — his third Canadian mixed with two trips to the Canadian mixed doubles including last year’s event at the bubble in Calgary. His accomplishments speak for themselves with a Canadian title in 2017 and a medal at the world mixed championships the following fall in Switzerland.
“I love it. I will take if being a specialist if it gets me to a national. I think I thrive on just playing the game, so getting to it will good friends Amanda, Mike and Oye Sem (Won) and my sister of course is great. Not everyone gets to play with their just buddies and different genders is great,” said the personable Bonot, who works as a financial advisor for Edward Jones.
The Bonot rink open the nationals Sunday afternoon in Canmore with a match against host Alberta in their seven-team pool.
And while there may be a perception that many of the top players in Canada are not playing mixed due to this being an Olympic qualifying year, Bonot and McCarville say it is still a strong field.
“When we won in 2017, we did played Einarson in the finals so they are good players at the mixed,” said Bonot.
“I just think the depth in Canada is just so deep anyway you are going to have good teams. Jean Michel Menard is in our pool and he has won the Canadian mixed before and the Brier. So there is still depth and there are other players who have played in the Brier and Scotties before.”
With that said, McCarville is confident in his team’s chances to challenge for a playoff berth and a shot at the Canadian title.
“I looked at some of the names like JM Menard and James Gratton (New Brunswick) who have been to the Brier multiple times so they both have a wealth of experience. So we will have tough games, but I know we also have lots of experience and maybe other teams will look at us as team that has been there and done that too,” he said.
Curling fans can follow Team Bonot with scores and standings updated on the Curling Canada website at www.curling.ca/scoreboard. There will also be broadcast of games on the Curling Canada You Tube channel.
SEND-OFF: Curling fans are reminded that there is sendoff party for Team Bonot Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Fort William Curling Club. Parking around the Fort William Gardens and Curling Club will be at a premium with the Lakehead Thunderwolves hockey team in action. So come early to show your support for Team Bonot.
BURGESS OFF TO NATIONALS: The Dallas Burgess rink of Jackson Dubinsky, Matt Duizer and Brayden Sinclair is another Thunder Bay team who will be playing for a national championship this year. This past weekend at playdowns in Timmins, the Burgess rink won the Northern Ontario U21 men’s title and will now wear green and gold at the Canadian U21 Championships scheduled for Saskatoon
Team Burgess beat the Samuel Branconnier rink from Sudbury 10-6 in the championship game to earn the provincial title. The Burgess went undefeated in the three-team competition which included posting a 4-0 record in round robin play in the national qualifier. The Isabelle Ladouceur rink from Sudbury won the women’s title. The Canadian U21 Qualifier in Saskatoon is scheduled for Nov. 22-27, the same time Krista McCarville will be at the Olympic Curling Trials.
MAJOR LEAGUE TONIGHT; The Kory Carr and Krista McCarville rinks are only undefeated teams heading into draw five of the Tbaytel Major League of Curling tonight at the Kakabeka Falls Curling Club.
Carr and McCarville both play on the late draw at 8:30 p.m. Carr and his rink of Tyler Stewart, Travis Potter and Jamie Childs shoots for a fifth straight win in what expected to battle against Trevor Bonot. Bonot and his rink of Mike McCarville, Jordan Potter and Jordan Potts handed Dylan Johnston their first loss last week and will be out to add to their 3-1 record.
Meanwhile, Krista McCarville are coming off the bye week after being in Nova Scotia last week. McCarville, who plays with Oye Sem Won at third, Ashley Sippala and Sarah Potts, put their 3-0 record on the line against Kent Maarup. Maarup escaped with a last rock win over the Britney Malette rink last week and looks to add to a 2-2 record.
Meanwhile, in the other late game, the Johnston rink look to bounce back from their loss last week as they take on the Mike Desilets’ senior squad at 3-1. The Desilets’ squad of Scott Henderson, Dale Wiersema and Bill Peloza are riding a three-game win streak as they prepare for a trip to the senior nationals in Sault Ste. Marie in early December.
In the early draw at 6:15 p.m., Malette, Dallas Burgess and Mike Pozihun shoot for their first wins of the season.
Malette and Burgess meet in a showdown of two junior squads, while Pozihun draws the Jonathon Vellinga rink out to even their record at 2-2. In the other early game, Al Hackner (2-2) takes on the Gary Weiss squad (1-2). The Frank Morissette rink with a 2-2 record have the fifth round bye.
AROUND THE CLUBS: The next bonspiel on the local calendar is the Grey Cup Bonspiel at the Port Arthur Curling Club.
This always popular spiel will have a new format this year running three days from Nov. 26-28. Teams will play all three days with first draw Friday evening. The spiel is open to the first 32 teams to sign up with registration at the PACC bar. Proof of full vaccination is required.
John Cameron’s curling column appears Wednesdays. If you have news on upcoming ‘spiels or bonspiel results in Northwestern Ontario, contact John at johncameron14@gmail.com or call 623-3135.
