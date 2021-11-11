Give Round 1 between the perennial favourites at the Canadian mixed curling championship to Trevor Bonot.
The Thunder Bay skip and his Fort William Curling Club were the beneficiaries of two separate misses from Jamie Koe of Northwest Territories on Wednesday to win their final preliminary pool game, 4-3.
Both rinks will likely see each other again this week in Canmore, Alta. Bonot and Koe, along with Quebec’s Jean-Michel Menard, finished atop the Pool A standings with 5-1 record. The trio of teams, and Manitoba’s Alex Forrest (3-3) advance to the eight-team championship pool with four other provinces from Pool B.
While Pool B action wrapped up late Wednesday night, the four skips moving on will be James Grattan of New Brunswick, Saskatchewan’s Dean Grindheim, Ontario’s Michael McLean and Sebastian Robillard of British Columbia.
Records will carryover in the new pool. The top four after draws today, Friday and Saturday will advance to the semifinals on Sunday.
Bonot, the 2017 Canadian mixed champion, is leading a Northern Ontario crew of third Jackie McCormick (Bonot’s sister), second Mike McCarville and lead Amanda Gates. Their lone loss was to Menard on Tuesday. Bonot will play in the late draws over the next three days against B.C., Saskatchewan and Ontario.
Wednesday’s showdown started with missed hit for two by Bonot which resulted in a steal of one for Koe. After a blanked second end, Bonot settled on a single point when he missed a double in his first throw.
The turning point came in the fourth end when Koe, with hammer, was lying four entering skip stones. Bonot’s drew to the four-foot on his last shot, allowing Koe a chance to takeout and score five. However, Koe’s attempt missed and Bonot’s steal held for a 2-1 — a six-point swing that could have resulted in a blowout for the Territories.
Koe rebounded with a takeout for one in the fifth end. Bonot then tied the game at 3-3 with a single in the sixth end. Koe kept hammer — thanks to a clutch double-takeout by second Cole Parsons — with a blank end in the seventh to maintain advantage in the eighth and final end.
Bonot chased to lay shot rock throughout the first eight shots. Once again Koe, who is in search of his province’s first Canadian gold medal, delivered a critical miss on his hammer shot. It ran too strong and sailed by Bonot’s rock.
NOTES: During Curling Canada’s broadcast of the Bonot-Koe game on Youtube, announcer Al Cameron said Bryan Bonot, the father of Trevor and Jackie, won the in-house 50/50 draw cash prize at the Canmore Curling Centre. Bryan Bonot is an accomplished coach and curler from Stratton, Ont. — a small town outside Fort Frances where Trevor and Jackie honed their skills. . . . Since their lone game Wednesday was the late afternoon draw, Bonot’s squad toured Lake Louise, Alta., in the morning. The rink also wished fellow curler Krista McCarville, the wife of Mike McCarville, a happy birthday. Krista McCarville, who compete at the Olympic Curling Trials later this month in Saskatoon, turned 39 on Wednesday. She rang in her birthday with a 7-4 win over a substitute Bonot squad in the local major league Wednesday night at the Port Arthur Curling Club.
Single-draw Scotties tickets to go on sale
Single-draw tickets for the 2022 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, set for Jan. 28-Feb. 6 at Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay going on sale Nov. 17, draws featuring the host Northern Ontario team will be in high demand.
With the release of single-draw tickets, some preliminary schedule information also has been released and the home Northern Ontario team has its assignments for the preliminary round of the Scotties, including three games on the opening weekend — Draw 1 on the opening Saturday, a featured matchup in Draw 4, Sunday afternoon versus Team Canada; and Draw 5 on Sunday evening.
The remainder of pool play for Northern Ontario will include games in Draws 8, 9, 11 and 14.
Here’s a look at the single-draw ticket options that will be available next Wednesday:
• Sunday-Thursday morning draws go for $20.
• Sunday evening, Monday and Tuesday afternoon and evening, and Wednesday afternoon are priced at $25.
• The final pool-play draw on Wednesday evening and Thursday championship pool draws are $30.
— Filed by Curling Canada
