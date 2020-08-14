(Editor’s note: This is a story on the Thunder Bay Border Cats’ first Northwoods League championship win published on Aug. 22, 2005. TheChronicle-Journal will periodically go back in time and rerun work from some of our past sports columnists and reporters)
———
It was a heck of a three-year roller-coaster ride for Robbie Johns.
But it was all worth it though as the sore Thunder Bay Border Cats catcher capped it off with a Northwoods League championship on Sunday.
Johns drove in his playoff-leading eighth run, shook off an injury to his mid-section in the seventh inning and watched from the on-deck circle as Shawn Williams drove in the game-winning run with an eighth-inning bases-loaded walk to lead the Cats to a 4-3 victory over the Madison Mallards to capture the best-of-three NWL crown two games to one.
It was the first league title for Thunder Bay in its three-year existence, while the Mallards were denied the defence of the championship they won in 2004.
Johns knocked in the first run of a two-run uprising in the fourth inning that put the Border Cats up 3-0.
In a tense seventh inning that saw the Mallards strike for two runs and creep within 3-2, Johns took a wild pitch by Ethan Vogt high on the right thigh, but limped back behind the plate.
“It got me right on the sweet spot, but I wasn’t coming out of this game,” said Johns, who hit two home runs in Saturday’s 8-5 win over the Mallards to knot the series. “This is unbelievable. It’s been threegreat years and this is the greatest way to top it off.”
The game would get even more intense for the Border Cats in the eighth inning as Randy Molina and Jordan Comadena reached base with two-out singles.
Ryan Bond’s two-out double scored pinch-runner Craig Nyborg, who replaced Molina, but Comadena was tossed out at home on a perfect relay from second baseman Michael Umscheid to Johns to cut down the potential go-ahead run.
“We had a tough call and they tied it up in the eighth, but these guys never quit,” said Border Cats manager Chad Miller, whose team finished 48-26 overall this season, including the two playoff series that went the distance.
“We responded. We said in the dugout, ‘Someone has to win this. Why not us?’ The guys came through.”
After watching the Mallards come back to tie it, the Border Cats took care of business in their half of the eight inning off reliever Erik Walker.Walker, who came into the contest with a 2-0 record in the playoffs as well as 11 strikeouts over eight innings, started off the eighth frame by plunking Cats lead-off hitter J.T. Jones.
Thunder Bay’s Jeff Fontaine then sent a ringing double that kissed the right-field chalk line and was followed by a walk to J.R. Voyles that loaded the bases.
Down 0-2 in the count, Williams would watch four straight balls go wide of the plate to score Jones with the winning run.
“I really had trouble laying off that (final) pitch,” said Williams, who led the league in regular season saves (20) and playoff saves (three). “To come back after they tied it up was fantastic. This has been an incredible season and I’ll take a lot of memories home with me from this summer.
Williams, the son of former Toronto Blue Jays manager Jimy Williams, induced the Mallards into three groundouts in the ninth inning, getting the Northwoods League MVP Ryan Rogowski to softly ground out to Umschied to hand the Border Cats their first championship.
With 3,391 fans witnessing Sunday’s decider, the Border Cats attracted 53,773 customers through the gates of Port Arthur Stadium this season.
John Nagy has written and edited for The Chronicle-Journal for parts of five decades.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.